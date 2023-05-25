scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Jason Roy gives up ECB incremental contract to play in Major League Cricket

English opener Jason Roy confirmed his plans to terminate his England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) incremental contract in order to play in the Major League Cricket

By Agency News Desk

London, May 25 (IANS) English opener Jason Roy on Thursday confirmed his plans to terminate his England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) incremental contract in order to play in the Major League Cricket, the newly announced T20 franchise tournament in the United States of America.

The MLC is due to take place from July 13-30 at Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas and has significant backing from both India and Australia: four of the six franchises have investors who own IPL teams, while Cricket Victoria and Cricket New South Wales have stakes in the other two.

The league’s inaugural season features a minor clash with the English summer: the semi-finals and finals of the T20 Blast take place on July 15, while there are two rounds of County Championship fixtures between Finals Day and the start of the Hundred on August 1.

So, English players on full central contracts are unlikely to feature in MLC this year.

“England Men’s white-ball batter Jason Roy has informed the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) that he wishes to take up an agreement with Major League Cricket in the USA later this summer,” the ECB said in a statement.

“The ECB have agreed for him to play in the competition on the proviso that he gives up the remainder of his ECB incremental contract, which both parties have agreed to,” it added.

On his part, Roy put out a statement on social media saying that he never will ‘walk away from England’ despite not having central contract.

“Following a bit of unwanted speculation over the last 24 hours, I wanted to clarify that I am not and never will ‘walk away from England’. Representing my country continues to be my proudest moment as a professional cricketer. I hope to play for England for many more years, that remains my priority,” the opener said.

“I’ve had clear and supportive conversations with the ECB about participating in Major League Cricket. The ECB were happy with me to play in the competition as long as they didn’t have to pay me for the remainder of the contractual year.

“As a single format player with no central contract I wanted to take the opportunity to play this competition as there are currently no scheduling conflicts with England. It benefits me as an England player to play as much competitive cricket as possible,” he added.

The 32-year old Roy further stated that his priority is England cricket, especially with a World Cup set to be played this year.

The ECB too in its statement expounded that belief.

“The ECB wish to clarify that this decision will not affect Jason’s selection for England teams going forward. We have absolute confidence and faith that Jason is committed to England cricket,” it said.

With this, Roy became the first major England player to have taken the route towards franchise cricket, and to be contracted by private entities. He was picked up in the Indian Premier League by the Kolkata Knight Riders, who also have franchise in the MLC.

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Raaj Shaandilyaa announces 7 new films
Next article
French Open: Iga Swiatek's No.1 ranking on the line, faces Sabalenka challenge
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Gill ton, Mohit fifer help Gujarat Titans thrash Mumbai Indians by 62 runs, set final clash with CSK

Sports

IPL 2023: Gill's majestic 129, Mohit's 5/10 help Gujarat Titans reach final with win over Mumbai Indians (ld)

News

It's a wrap for 'Raghuthatha' shoot; first Tamil movie from 'KGF', 'Kantara' makers

Sports

KIUG 2022: Vikkas emerges as the fastest male swimmer, Siva becomes double gold medallist

Sports

MI vs GT: Vishnu Vinod becomes first concussion substitute in IPL history

Sports

India U-17s men's football team beats FC Augsburg U-17 in Germany

Sports

IPL 2023: Wish it was possible to carry it everywhere, says Gill on Ahmedabad pitch after his century

Sports

Delhi FC crowned 2nd Division champions, earn promotion to I-League

Sports

Jorge Pereyra Diaz signs one-year contract extension with Mumbai City FC

Sports

IPL 2023: Shubman Gill's sensational 129 powers Gujarat Titans to 233/3 against Mumbai Indians

Sports

Next Gen Cup: Wolverhampton Wanderers FC crowned champions with win over Stellenbosch FC

News

Damien Hirst portrait of DiCaprio picked up for $1.3 mn at Cannes auction

Health & Lifestyle

Cardiovascular surgeon comes to rescue of patient in air!

Sports

IPL 2023: Rajat Patidar's absence exposed RCB's batting, says Tom Moody

Technology

Adani Group's Thiruvananthapuram airport goes hi-tech with six e-gates

Health & Lifestyle

Manoj Muntashir Shukla set to host docuseries 'Ananth Anaadih Vadnagar'

Sports

Monank Patel to lead USA at 2023 Cricket World Cup Qualifier

Sports

IPL 2023, Qualifier 2: Mumbai Indians win rain-delayed toss, elect to bowl first against Gujarat Titans

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US