Late Vecchio strike keeps Racing in title chase

Buenos Aires, Nov 2 (IANS) Emiliano Vecchio scored a late equaliser as Racing Club kept alive their title hopes with 2-2 draw at Defensa y Justicia in Argentina’s Primera Division.

Gabriel Hauche gave the visitors the perfect start by scoring in the first minute before Lucas Pratto and Gaston Togni struck either side of halftime for the hosts, reports Xinhua.

But Racing refused to yield and Vecchio put his side on level terms when he combined with Maximiliano Romero before sending a cool finish past goalkeeper Enrique Bologna three minutes from time.

Racing are due to host Central Cordoba in their next top-flight fixture on Sunday while Defensa y Justicia will visit Estudiantes on the same day.

