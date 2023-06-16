scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Looking to get my first hundred in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, says Zimbabwe's Madhevere

By Agency News Desk

Harare, June 16 (IANS) Zimbabwe all-rounder Wessly Madhevere believes playing the ICC Mens Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 at home is the perfect stage for him to record his first international century.

Madhevere has registered 12 half-centuries in white-ball cricket since breaking into the Zimbabwe team three years ago but is yet to register a century. As Zimbabwe seek ODI World Cup qualification for the first time since 2015 through the Qualifiers on home soil, the 22-year old is keen to show he can be a match-winner with the bat.

“If there is one thing that has been said by the coaches and so many people who know me, is that they are demanding a big score. I know I’m due a big score. I’m looking to get my first hundred in this tournament. Hopefully it happens. That is one of the things that almost everyone is talking about,” Madhevere told ICC.

Zimbabwe will open their campaign against Nepal in Harare on Sunday before taking on the Netherlands two days later. For Madhevere, a meeting with the Dutch brings back some happy memories, having taken a hat-trick against them earlier this year.

“I don’t know if I can explain the feeling of taking the hat-trick but it was something beyond what I could imagine. For it to actually happen to me came as a surprise but I’ll take it and look to take more. It was a brilliant feeling,” he said.

“I believe I’m one of those players who thrives on confidence. Being able to contribute to my team and being able to help the team win games, it can only boost my confidence. I’m quite confident right now and hopefully I’ll be able to put on some match-winning performances for my team,” he added.

It has now been 20 years since Zimbabwe got through the group stage of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup — doing so twice in succession in 1999 and 2003. Madhevere sees it as a chance to re-establish Zimbabwe’s ODI participation at the highest level.

“I was probably 10 when I started watching cricket and dreamed about playing for my country. For it to happen for me right now is massive, I can’t even explain. This tournament means a lot. So many players in our squad have dreamt about playing in it,” the all-rounder said.

“I’ve dreamt a lot about playing in a tournament like this. It’s exciting times for us and for the nation as well. Guys are keen to get back the status that Zimbabwe cricket had and there is no better chance than this one, so we’re really excited about the opportunity,” he concluded.

–IANS

nr/ak

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Google Maps rolls out 'Immersive View' in 4 new cities, 500+ landmarks
Next article
This finance executive drugged, raped teen after targeting her on Instagram
This May Also Interest You
Technology

This finance executive drugged, raped teen after targeting her on Instagram

Technology

Google Maps rolls out 'Immersive View' in 4 new cities, 500+ landmarks

Sports

Intercontinental Cup Final: Stimac promises to make it a super Sunday against Lebanon

News

'Jee Karda' actor Suhail Nayyar says he is 'all about love'

News

Shane Warne miniseries actors injured while filming bedroom scene

News

Dino Morea's phone goes dead at Mumbai airport, seeks help from paparazzi

News

Eminem walks daughter Alaina down the aisle decked with 2,000 white roses

News

'Vanshaj' actor Akshay Anand says the show offers valuable lesson about trust

News

Hina Khan on 'Barsaat Aa Gayee': 'Tejasswi, Karan may have been better'

News

Prabhas mania overwhelms fans in Telugu states as 'Adipurush' releases

News

B Praak dedicates 'Sach Keh Raha Hai' to 'India's Best Dancer 3' contestant

Sports

Kynan, Bhowneesh and Rajeshwari ahead on Day One of Trap trials

Technology

Two key Twitter alternatives now launched on iOS

News

'Adipurush' actor Manohar Pandey describes the difficulty of playing Angad

Health & Lifestyle

Night owls more at risk of death due to alcohol, smoking: Study

News

Samuel L. Jackson wonders why he has 'never been to Wakanda'

Sports

Sports Ministry hikes by 66% boarding & lodging amount for athletes, team officials on foreign tours

News

Ishwak Singh of 'Rocket Boys' joins Vaani Kapoor in 'Sarvagunn Sampanna'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US