Men’s ODI WC: Australia’s Glenn Maxwell smashes fastest century in ODI World Cup

New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) Australia’s big-hitting all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has smashed the fastest hundred in Men’s ODI World Cup history when he reached his hundred in 40 balls against the Netherlands in a league match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday.

Through his whirlwind knock, he broke the record of fastest ODI World Cup century held by South Africa’sAiden Markram, who reached three-figure mark off just 49 deliveries against Sri Lanka at the same venue and co-incidentally at the same pitch on October 7.

Maxwell’s 40-ball hundred, eventually making 106 runs off 44 deliveries, hitting nine fours and eight sixes, to score what is now overall the fourth fastest century in men’s ODI cricket.He reached his fifty in 27 balls and then took only 13 balls to get a record-breaking century in a breath-taking assault over Netherlands’ bowling attack.

“Just about getting a read of the bowler. For those who bowl quick, my hands have to be faster. Some may go for six but generally I’m trying to get it just over the infield. Netherlands saved a couple of certain boundaries. Could’ve been a better score but they were outstanding in the field. The ball seems to travel here,” said Maxwell in a mid-inning chat with the broadcasters.

Maxwell’s heroics, along with David Warner’s sixth ODI World Cup century meant Australia made 399-6 in 50 overs, their second highest total in the history of the tournament. The carnage also meant Netherlands fast-bowling all-rounder Bas de Leede now holds the recordof bowling the most expensive ODI spell in history, with his figures of 2-115 in ten overs going past the 113 runs conceded by Mick Lewis and Adam Zampa.

