Men's ODI WC: Rohit Sharma breaks record for most ODI sixes in a calendar year

Bengaluru, Nov 12 (IANS) Rohit Sharma’s remarkable feat to his name during India’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 last league stage match against the Netherlands, on Sunday, when the India skipper set the new record for most sixes in ODIs in a calendar year.

Rohit reached this milestone by launching a colossal 92-metre six over long-on off Colin Ackermann, marking his 59th maximum of the year and surpassing the record set by former South African captain AB de Villiers in 2015.

Additionally, he achieved the distinction of being the captain with the most sixes in a single World Cup edition. Surpassing former England captain Eoin Morgan’s record of 22 maximums in the 2019 edition, Rohit secured this feat with his 23rd six in the 2023 World Cup.

The Indian skipper also matched Sachin Tendulkar’s record for the most instances of scoring 500+ runs in World Cup editions. Both Rohit (2019 & 2023) and Tendulkar (1996 & 2003) scored over 500 runs in two editions.

Moreover, Rohit became the first player to have scored 500-plus runs in two consecutive World Cup editions.

The 36-year-old skipper scored 503 runs in the 2023 ODI World Cup in nine matches.

