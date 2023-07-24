scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Mumbai City FC complete a loan move for Jayesh Rane from Bengaluru FC

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, July 24 (IANS) Mumbai City FC on Monday confirmed that the club have reached an agreement with Bengaluru FC for a season-long loan move for Jayesh Rane. The 30-year-old joins the Islanders until the end of the 2023-24 season.

Born and raised in Mumbai, Jayesh is a product of the Mumbai FC youth set up. After beginning his journey with the under-18s, Jayesh made his bow in professional football with Mumbai FC in 2012. After impressing in the I-League, he was named in the inaugural ISL Draft in 2014 and was drafted in by Chennaiyin FC. Jayesh returned to feature for Chennaiyin in 2015 as he won the ISL with the Marina Machans.

Jayesh continued his run of success as he lifted the I-League title in 2017 with Aizawl FC and repeated the enviable feat of winning the ISL after being crowned winners with ATK in 2019-20. The versatile midfielder signed for Bengaluru FC ahead of the 2021-22 season. With his proficiency in the middle of the pitch and with 103 league appearances to his name, Jayesh continues to be one of ISL’s most experienced players as he makes a return to his hometown of Mumbai.

Jayesh Rane said: “As a Mumbaikar, there is no bigger honour than the opportunity to play for Mumbai City. On the pitch, Mumbai City’s ambitions are second to none and that can be seen from the recent success the club has enjoyed. But off the pitch, I understand what this club means to the fans and to the city. It’s a moment of pride for me to be able to represent my home and my people. I want to thank Bengaluru FC for their support, and I’m fully committed to giving my best every day in my time here at Mumbai City.”

Des Buckingham said: “We are delighted to have Jayesh with us. He is a very experienced player with a track record of success and a deep understanding of what Mumbai City stands for and the region we represent. We have a lot of games this season and must ensure we have the squad depth to compete on multiple fronts; Jayesh will bring depth, energy and versatility to our midfield. I am confident that Jayesh will be a great addition to our group and look forward to seeing him contribute to the club and his hometown of Mumbai.”

–IANS

cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Eating planet-friendly foods can boost longevity, cut death risk by 25%
Next article
Debutant Prem to star alongside Adah Sharma in 'Commando' series
This May Also Interest You
News

Alice In Chains celebrates 10 years of 'Devil Put Dinosaurs Here'

News

Ariana Grande is not dating 'SpongeBob' voice actor, says his wife

News

Debutant Prem to star alongside Adah Sharma in 'Commando' series

Technology

Eating planet-friendly foods can boost longevity, cut death risk by 25%

Technology

Google Assistant may soon summarise webpages

Sports

Novak Djokovic withdraws from Toronto Masters event due to fatigue

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naaz gets eliminated from the house

Technology

Microsoft tests new feature in Windows 11 Enhanced Phishing Protection

Fashion and Lifestyle

Ranveer Singh flaunts toned physique, gives a glimpse of Rocky’s lavish lifestyle and giving Monday Motivashiun

News

Quentin Tarantino was spotted at cinema seeing 'Barbie' & 'Oppenheimer'

Sports

Ashes: 'It ranks as one of the luckiest escapes', says Michael Vaughan after rain saved Australia in Manchester Test

News

Doja Cat angered at fans for naming her fanbase 'kittenz'

News

Kartik Aaryan to be honoured with The Rising Global Superstar of Indian Cinema award at IFFM

News

Har Har Mahadev: Sachet-Parampara Unleash a New Devotional Anthem with a Contemporary Twist

Sports

Late Pablo Solari strike rescues point for River Plate

Technology

YouTube testing viewer-created Shorts featuring comments

Sports

Leaders Botafogo rally late to earn draw with Santos

Sports

‘He knows how I play’: Ishan Kishan thanks Rishabh Pant after maiden Test fifty

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US