My elbow is not in an ideal shape: Djokovic issues fitness update ahead of Srpska Open

New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) Novak Djokovic has admitted that his right elbow, which was operated on in 2018, “is not in ideal shape” while issuing his fitness update ahead of the Srpska Open aka Banja Luka Open.

The Serbian star, who is looking to bounce back from his third-round defeat against Lorenzo Musetti at the Monte-Carlo Masters last week, is the top seed at the Banja Luka Open.

“Naturally, I wasn’t satisfied with the result in Monte Carlo. But ever since I landed, I’ve felt welcomed in Banja Luka, with a lot of positive energy and positive emotions

“My elbow is not in ideal shape but good enough to be ready for the first match. One of the good things about tennis is that you get a new opportunity to prove your worth every week and take a step forward. I’ve turned over a new leaf,” Djokovic was quoted as saying by Eurosport.

After missing the action in Sunshine Swing, the 22-time Grand Slam champion returned to action in Monte Carlo earlier this month, where he appeared to be nursing an elbow injury as he has been wearing a strap on his right elbow.

Despite his loss to Musetti in Monaco, Djokovic has still enjoyed a good start to the season. The 35-year-old is 16-2 in 2023, including titles in Adelaide and at the Australian Open.

The 35-year-old will begin his campaign in Banja Luka against Frenchman Luca Van Assche, who battled past World No. 3 Stan Wawrinka 1-6, 7-6(4), 6-4.

“I don’t know much about the young French player,” Djokovic said of Van Assche. “I thought (Wawrinka) would win the match. I saw (Van Assche) play but not for long, he is a real fighter, fast, it’s difficult to get past him,” he said.

