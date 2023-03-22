scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Player accuses Shaanxi club of unpaid salary

By News Bureau

Beijing, March 22 (IANS) Former Chinese international Yang Hao has accused Shaanxi Chang’an Athletic of failing to pay his salary, after the second-tier club passed Chinese football governing body’s financial checks.

The Shaanxi side was included in the list of debt-free clubs that the Chinese Football Association (CFA) revealed on Monday, meaning their players have signed a document to prove the club have paid their salaries, a Xinhua report said.

But Yang said he never signed such a document.

“After failing to reach an agreement on the unpaid salary issue with me on March 5, the club did not communicate with me any more,” he said.

Yang said he has reported details of his complaint to the CFA

–IANS

ak/

Previous article
Shilpa Shetty returns to Kannada films with 'KD'
This May Also Interest You
News

Shilpa Shetty returns to Kannada films with 'KD'

News

Rishi Saxena joins the cast of 'Saavi Ki Savaari'

Sports

WPL 2023: Alice Capsey has a free mind and exuberant spirit, says Ebony Rainford-Brent

Sports

Inaugural Northeast Judo Championship to be held in Imphal from March 31

News

Indian actors wish fans on Ugadi, Navratras and Gudi Padwa

News

Aishwarya Rajanikanth's domestic help, driver held for stealing her jewellery

News

Nandamuri Balakrishna's first look from #NBK108 out on Ugadi

Sports

Tri-nation football tournament: Playing in Manipur a moment of joy for Blue Tigers, says coach Stimac

Sports

IPL 2023: Kieron Pollard begins his batting coach role with Mumbai Indians

News

Environmentalists up in arms against Dhanush-starrer 'Captain Miller'

Sports

He still has burning desire to open batting for Australia in Test cricket, says Warner's wife Candice

News

Mugdha Chaphekar shares plans for Gudi Padwa

News

Rasika Dugal set to reprise role as Neeti Singh in 'Delhi Crime' Season 3

News

Ed Sheeran talks about his struggles with suicidal thoughts, eating disorder

Sports

WPL 2023: The way I play, it's risk or reward, says Delhi Capitals' Alice Capsey

News

Vijay-starrer 'Leo' team safe as tremors rock Jammu and Kashmir

News

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Bawaal' to release on October 6

News

Vanessa Hudgens to explore family's Asian heritage in new travel documentary

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US