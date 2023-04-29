Regional Equestrian League: Sophia, Shivank qualify for Nationals in show jumping

Mumbai, April 29 (IANS) Sophia Andhyarujina of ARC, riding on her horse Dancing Dynamite, finished her round in 59.31 seconds with 0 penalties and topped the standings in the Regional Equestrian League (REL) Show Jumping Children I category, at the Mahalaxmi Race Course here on Saturday.

She along with Hayden Hussain and Mourya Akash Reddy qualified for the Junior National Equestrian Championship Show Jumping in the Children I (12 to 14 years) category.

Hayden Hussain riding on the horse Winston finished the round in 60.64 seconds with 0 penalties. Mourya Akash Reddy riding on Pete Bolt finished the round in 70.86 seconds with 0 penalties.

“I was so proud and excited to have got a clear round on Dancing Dynamite and am thankful for all the support from the ARC in achieving this. I am very excited to have achieved a qualifying round for the Nationals,” Sophia Andhyarujina, 13, was quoted as saying in a release on Saturday.

Arjun Vaitla riding on Molte Veloce and Ayaan Palaparthy riding on Starleena finished their rounds in 80.24 seconds and 80.49 seconds respectively but failed to qualify for the Junior National Equestrian Championship Show Jumping Children I category.

In the REL Show Jumping Children II category, Shivank, riding on Tomahawk finished the round in 54.18 seconds with 0 penalties. Viyan Jangle riding on Galileo finished the round in 77.49 seconds with 0 penalties.

Aizah Mir riding on Dancing Dynamite finished the round in 86.40 seconds with 0 penalties. All the above athletes have qualified for the Junior National Equestrian Championship Children II category.

Riders from seven different clubs across Mumbai participated in the Regional EL. Kids from UK United, NDA (National Defence Academy), RTL (Right to Live), Kings Farm & ARC (Amateur Riders’ Club) were seen competing at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Mumbai. Riders qualifying for the REL will compete in the Nationals.

–IANS

bsk