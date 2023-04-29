scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Regional Equestrian League: Sophia, Shivank qualify for Nationals in show jumping

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, April 29 (IANS) Sophia Andhyarujina of ARC, riding on her horse Dancing Dynamite, finished her round in 59.31 seconds with 0 penalties and topped the standings in the Regional Equestrian League (REL) Show Jumping Children I category, at the Mahalaxmi Race Course here on Saturday.

She along with Hayden Hussain and Mourya Akash Reddy qualified for the Junior National Equestrian Championship Show Jumping in the Children I (12 to 14 years) category.

Hayden Hussain riding on the horse Winston finished the round in 60.64 seconds with 0 penalties. Mourya Akash Reddy riding on Pete Bolt finished the round in 70.86 seconds with 0 penalties.

“I was so proud and excited to have got a clear round on Dancing Dynamite and am thankful for all the support from the ARC in achieving this. I am very excited to have achieved a qualifying round for the Nationals,” Sophia Andhyarujina, 13, was quoted as saying in a release on Saturday.

Arjun Vaitla riding on Molte Veloce and Ayaan Palaparthy riding on Starleena finished their rounds in 80.24 seconds and 80.49 seconds respectively but failed to qualify for the Junior National Equestrian Championship Show Jumping Children I category.

In the REL Show Jumping Children II category, Shivank, riding on Tomahawk finished the round in 54.18 seconds with 0 penalties. Viyan Jangle riding on Galileo finished the round in 77.49 seconds with 0 penalties.

Aizah Mir riding on Dancing Dynamite finished the round in 86.40 seconds with 0 penalties. All the above athletes have qualified for the Junior National Equestrian Championship Children II category.

Riders from seven different clubs across Mumbai participated in the Regional EL. Kids from UK United, NDA (National Defence Academy), RTL (Right to Live), Kings Farm & ARC (Amateur Riders’ Club) were seen competing at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Mumbai. Riders qualifying for the REL will compete in the Nationals.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
IPL 2023: No one apart from Gurbaz and Russell got going, rues KKR skipper Nitish Rana
Next article
IPL 2023: Marsh's all-round show in vain as Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Capitals by 9 runs
This May Also Interest You
News

John Stamos got Olsen twins fired from 'Full House' at 11 months old due to crying

Technology

Most Indian consumers want new phone series not to be more than 5-10% costlier

Sports

Kiptum wins London Marathon men's race with second fastest time in history

News

Christopher Nolan shares ‘Oppenheimer’ footage to huge applause from movie theatre owners

Technology

Telecom firm AT&T successfully tests 'space-based' call with regular smartphone

News

'Bareilly Ke Bazaar' featuring Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sreenivas Bellamkonda is a sensuous track

Sports

IPL 2023: Taking catch of Virat Kohli was a game-changing moment for us, says Venkatesh Iyer

Sports

Wrestlers protest: Sports Ministry asks IOA to set up Ad-hoc committee for transparent polls in WFI

Sports

Villa move to fifth, Wolves nearly safe in Premier League

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC directs ASI to remove encroachments in Tughlaqabad Fort in 4 weeks

Sports

IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants pacer Mark Wood to miss final stages of the tournament: Reports

Sports

Pro Kabaddi League: Gujarat Giants' coach Ram Mehar Singh applauds 'Little Giants' initiative

Sports

Lucknow's La Martiniere students will now learn Mallakhamba

Sports

IPL 2023: Chakaravarthy, Russell, Suyash shine as KKR beat RCB by 21 runs

News

Anand Pandit announces two exciting Marathi projects with Swapnil Joshi

News

Jennifer Aniston is open for more 'Murder Mystery' films after sequel

News

Sivakarthikeyan’s fantasy entertainer ‘Ayalaan’ release announced

Technology

MapMyIndia reports PAT up 23% to Rs 108 cr, reaches over 850 customers

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US