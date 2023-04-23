scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney's Wrexham AFC promoted to English Football League

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) Wrexham Association Football Club, which was bought by Canadian American actor Ryan Reynolds and American actor Rob McElhenney back in 2020, secured a promotion to the fourth tier of the English Football League recently for the first time in more than a decade.

The game started badly for Wrexham, which conceded a goal 43 seconds into the 90-minute game when Lee Ndlovu lobbed the goalkeeper. But a header from Elliot Lee tied the game, and two goals from star striker Paul Mullin in the second half saw the team win comfortably, reported NBC News.

A previously down-on-its-luck Welsh soccer club thrust into the global spotlight because of its A-list owners. The purchase even led to a documentary, ‘Welcome to Wrexham’. The Docuseries chronicled the purchase and stewardship of Wrexham AFC, one of professional football’s oldest clubs, by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Reynolds and McElhenney, along with actor friend Paul Rudd, were among a crowd of more than 10,000 at the Racecourse in north Wales to see Wrexham clinch the National League title with a 3-1 win over Boreham Wood in the game which was held recently.

Wrexham is four points clear of second-placed Notts County with one round of games left, so is guaranteed the sole automatic promotion spot to League Two.

–IANS

aa/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Ryan Reynolds-owned Welsh club promoted to English Football League
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Shergill takes initiative for resumption of Bullock Cart race at Kila Raipur games

Technology

PwC India announces to invest over Rs 600 cr towards employees' wellbeing

Technology

Blue tick reappears for many influential users on Twitter

Sports

IPL 2023: Rashid Khan was completely caught off the guard, says Sangakkara to Samson

Health & Lifestyle

Sugary sodas, fruit punch, lemonade may up early death risk in diabetics

Technology

Global smartphone market falls 12% in Q1: Report

Technology

LockBit ransomware group may target Mac devices

Feature

VCR: Government wakes up to 51-year-old problem

Technology

S.Korean carmakers' global market share falls to 7.3% in 2022

Technology

Exposure to air pollution during pregnancy increases risk for flu

Lyrics

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan – O Balle Balle Song Lyrics starring Salman Khan, Shehnaaz Gill

Health & Lifestyle

Covid & Climate change negatively impacted young Indians' mental health

Technology

Microsoft adds 'Detach from Edge' option for improved multitasking in Edge

Technology

Meta lays off most staffer dedicated to combating misinformation

News

'HRNHM': Damyanti offers Surili money to stay away from Shivendra

Sports

India's fantasy sports industry to reach 50 cr users by FY27

News

Ekta Kapoor's 'Kumkum Bhagya' completes nine years, says 'credit goes to her team'

Sports

'I'm not injured anymore': Fit again Swiatek ready for Stuttgart Open title defense

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US