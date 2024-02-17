HomeWorldSports

Sachin Tendulkar visits bat factory in J&K

Sachin Tendulkar visited a cricket bat manufacturing factory in J&K’s Awantipora town.

By Agency News Desk
Sachin Tendulkar visits bat factory in J&K
Sachin Tendulkar visits bat factory in J&K _ pic courtesy news agency

Srinagar, Feb 17 (IANS) Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday visited a cricket bat manufacturing factory in J&K’s Awantipora town. Accompanied by wife Anjali and daughter Sara, Sachin visited the MJ cricket bat manufacture factory in the Chersoo area of Awantipora in Anantnag district.

The factory is owned by two brothers — Manzoor Ahmad and Javaid Ahmad, who belong to the Chersoo area.

Sachin showed special interest in the manufacturing process of the famed Kashmir willow bats. The bats are reputed to be of high quality which are known for their toughness, durability and robustness.

–IANS

sq/arm

Previous article
Late SPB's son issues legal notice for recreating singer's voice through AI
Next article
Huma Qureshi aims to spread joy & laughter with her new comedy show
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US