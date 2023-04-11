scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Sapporo's bid to host Winter Olympics faces potential postponement

By Agency News Desk

Tokyo, April 11 (IANS) Sapporo’s bid to host the Winter Olympics in northern Japan may be pushed back from 2030 to 2034, the Japanese Olympic Committee’s president said.

The head of the Japanese Olympic Committee, Yasuhiro Yamashita, said that local opposition to the event in Sapporo, the potential host city in Japan’s northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido, was strong, reports Xinhua.

He said many people are opposed to the city hosting the Games due to the ongoing bribery and bid-rigging scandals that continue to plague the memory of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which were postponed to a year later because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s hard to go ahead with the original bid plan without gaining people’s understanding,” Yamashita said on Monday, adding that many local residents are “concerned and anxious.”

A recent exit poll conducted by Jiji News of voters in Sapporo’s recent mayoral election revealed that 53 percent are opposed to hosting the Games, 27 percent were in favor, and 20 percent had no opinions.

The indictment of major Japanese advertising firms, a high-profile ex-Olympic organizing committee executive, and a host of other Japanese individuals and entities connected to an expansive bid-rigging operation has irreversibly tarnished the image of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games held in 2021.

The city of Sapporo has said it will not hold a public referendum on hosting the Games.

–IANS

cs

Previous article
‘Adipurush’ director Om Raut meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath
Next article
Real Madrid looks to return to 'business as usual' against Chelsea in Champions League
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Real Madrid looks to return to 'business as usual' against Chelsea in Champions League

News

‘Adipurush’ director Om Raut meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Health & Lifestyle

Amid Covid surge, face masks mandatory in Gurugram

Health & Lifestyle

Srinath Perur to head jury for Rs 25-lakh JCB Prize for Literature 2023

Sports

Rohit Sharma reveals Zinedine Zidane as one person he would like to meet

Sports

Zverev back to clay court in style at Monte-Carlo

Technology

Hyderabad varsity develops 2D Terahertz imaging system for defence applications

News

Ellie Goulding describes the making of her new album 'Higher Than Heaven'

Technology

Humans will soon upload consciousness in computers: Indian-origin scientist

Sports

Ten things learned this week in LaLiga Santander

Sports

IPL 2023: Yash Dhull handed debut cap as Mumbai Indians win toss, elect to bowl first against Delhi Capitals

Technology

US invests $5bn programme to launch next-gen Covid vax: Report

Technology

Cybercriminals sell malicious Google Play apps for up to $20K using Darknet: Report

Technology

Edtech unicorn PhysicsWallah appoints Sumit Rewri as PW OnlyIAS CEO

Health & Lifestyle

Anxiety, depression persistent symptom in long Covid patients: Study

Sports

Rounak's fifer helps Golden Eagle beat Academy of Excellence in Budhram Rajput Memorial

Technology

YouTube Premium introduces new features with higher quality video, more

Health & Lifestyle

Gurugram reports 266 fresh Covid cases

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US