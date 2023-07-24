scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

SL v PAK: Bowlers, Abdullah, Masood put Pakistan in commanding position against Sri Lanka

By Agency News Desk

Colombo, July 24 (IANS) Abrar Ahmed and Naseem Shah shared seven wickets between themselves while Abdullah Shafique and Shan Masood smashed half-centuries to put Pakistan in a commanding position over Sri Lanka at the end of Day One in the second Test at the Sinhalese Sports Club ground on Monday.

For Sri Lanka, the decision to bat first backfired massively as they were bowled out for 166 in 48.4 overs, their lowest first-innings total at the venue. In reply, Pakistan reached 145/2 in 28.3 overs, trailing Sri Lanka by merely 21 runs.

For the hosts, only in-form all-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva managed to go past 50, making 57 and sharing an 85-run stand with Dinesh Chandimal were the only notable points in a disappointing batting performance.

In Pakistan’s dominating bowling performance, mystery spinner Abrar bagged four wickets for 69 runs in 20.4 overs. He was well supported by Naseem, who picked three wickets for 41 runs in 14 overs.

Left-arm fast-bowling spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi took a wicket while conceding 44 runs in 11 overs. The bowlers were also complimented by some outstanding fielding, with Masood contributing via two superb run-outs.

Nishan Madushka was the first wicket to fall as Masood’s direct hit caught him short of the crease. Kusal Mendis gave a simple catch to backward point while chasing a wide delivery from Shaheen before Naseem struck twice to have Angelo Mathews caught behind and Dimuth Karunaratne chop one on to his stumps as Sri Lanka were reduced to 36 for four in 14.1 overs.

Dhananjaya and Chandimal joined forces to keep Pakistan at bay, collecting boundaries and being patient to stage a resurrection act for Sri Lanka. But that was brought to a halt in the 34th over when Chandimal top-edged a pull to deep mid-wicket, followed by Sadeera Samarawickrama falling for a four-ball duck.

Despite Dhananjaya reaching his half-century, he couldn’t last long as his mistimed sweep went into the hands of diving mid-wicket off Abrar.

Ramesh Mendis tried to resist the inevitable with a quick 27, but that didn’t last long as Abrar took him and Asitha Fernando out as Sri Lanka lost six wickets for 87 runs in the second session.

In reply, Pakistan lost their opening batter Imam-ul-Haq early for six. But Abdullah and Masood stitched a 108-run partnership for the second wicket off just 117 balls, where the duo found boundaries at a regular pace.

They had luck on their side as Sri Lanka didn’t take a lbw review off Masood while Abdullah was dropped by Prabath Jayasuriya off his own bowling. Masood struck four fours and a six in his 47-ball 51, before becoming Fernando’s second victim of the day.

With light fading, stumps were called early as Abdullah returned to the pavilion unbeaten on 74 off 99 balls, laced with seven fours and two sixes. Captain Babar Azam remained not out on eight off 21 balls, hitting one four.

Brief scores:

Sri Lanka 166 all out in 48.4 overs (Dhananjaya de Silva 57, Dinesh Chandimal 34; Abrar Ahmed 4-69, Naseem Shah 3-41) lead Pakistan 145/2 in 28.3 overs (Abdullah Shafique 74 not out, Shan Masood 51; Asitha Fernando 2-41) by 21 runs

–IANS

nr/bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Tesla execs to meet commerce minister as China fumes at India’s BYD plant rejection
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Tesla execs to meet commerce minister as China fumes at India’s BYD plant rejection

News

Allu Arjun hits 1 million followers on 'Threads'

Technology

China to send zebrafish to space to study bone loss in astronauts

News

Sajid Nadiadwala: A visionary filmmaker mastering all genres

Sports

Ashes 2023: Would play Anderson unless he himself feels he is finished at international level, says Hussain

Sports

Al Hilal make world record £259m bid for PSG star Kylian Mbappe: Reports

Sports

ISSF Shooting: Kamaljeet helps India win two more gold medals as Junior World Championships ends

News

Robert Downey Jr. in awe of Cillian Murphy's 'greater sacrifice' to play 'Oppenheimer'

News

Vaani Kapoor has to tap into all her learnings of decade as actor for 'Mandala Murders'

Technology

This sweating, breathing, and walking robot to unravel effect of heat on humans

News

Arjun Bijlani plays prank on Nikki, hides her make-up room keys on sets

Sports

WI v IND: It's not easy to take a five-fer on such a flat wicket, says Mohammed Siraj

News

Yogesh Mahajan on 'Shiv Shakti': Joining retelling of universe's first love saga is enriching experience

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Germany register comprehensive 6-0 win over Morocco

News

Sudip Sharma: My curiosity drives urge to travel different places with work

Sports

Ashes 2023: Todd Murphy’s non-inclusion probably worked out to be a decent selection, says Nathan Lyon

News

Annu Kapoor says, 'Antakshari' transcends generational gap

News

Ameesha Patel reveals flip side on having a blockbuster like ‘Gadar’ in filmography

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US