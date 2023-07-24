SL v PAK: Bowlers, Abdullah, Masood put Pakistan in commanding position against Sri Lanka

Colombo, July 24 (IANS) Abrar Ahmed and Naseem Shah shared seven wickets between themselves while Abdullah Shafique and Shan Masood smashed half-centuries to put Pakistan in a commanding position over Sri Lanka at the end of Day One in the second Test at the Sinhalese Sports Club ground on Monday.

For Sri Lanka, the decision to bat first backfired massively as they were bowled out for 166 in 48.4 overs, their lowest first-innings total at the venue. In reply, Pakistan reached 145/2 in 28.3 overs, trailing Sri Lanka by merely 21 runs.

For the hosts, only in-form all-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva managed to go past 50, making 57 and sharing an 85-run stand with Dinesh Chandimal were the only notable points in a disappointing batting performance.

In Pakistan’s dominating bowling performance, mystery spinner Abrar bagged four wickets for 69 runs in 20.4 overs. He was well supported by Naseem, who picked three wickets for 41 runs in 14 overs.

Left-arm fast-bowling spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi took a wicket while conceding 44 runs in 11 overs. The bowlers were also complimented by some outstanding fielding, with Masood contributing via two superb run-outs.

Nishan Madushka was the first wicket to fall as Masood’s direct hit caught him short of the crease. Kusal Mendis gave a simple catch to backward point while chasing a wide delivery from Shaheen before Naseem struck twice to have Angelo Mathews caught behind and Dimuth Karunaratne chop one on to his stumps as Sri Lanka were reduced to 36 for four in 14.1 overs.

Dhananjaya and Chandimal joined forces to keep Pakistan at bay, collecting boundaries and being patient to stage a resurrection act for Sri Lanka. But that was brought to a halt in the 34th over when Chandimal top-edged a pull to deep mid-wicket, followed by Sadeera Samarawickrama falling for a four-ball duck.

Despite Dhananjaya reaching his half-century, he couldn’t last long as his mistimed sweep went into the hands of diving mid-wicket off Abrar.

Ramesh Mendis tried to resist the inevitable with a quick 27, but that didn’t last long as Abrar took him and Asitha Fernando out as Sri Lanka lost six wickets for 87 runs in the second session.

In reply, Pakistan lost their opening batter Imam-ul-Haq early for six. But Abdullah and Masood stitched a 108-run partnership for the second wicket off just 117 balls, where the duo found boundaries at a regular pace.

They had luck on their side as Sri Lanka didn’t take a lbw review off Masood while Abdullah was dropped by Prabath Jayasuriya off his own bowling. Masood struck four fours and a six in his 47-ball 51, before becoming Fernando’s second victim of the day.

With light fading, stumps were called early as Abdullah returned to the pavilion unbeaten on 74 off 99 balls, laced with seven fours and two sixes. Captain Babar Azam remained not out on eight off 21 balls, hitting one four.

Brief scores:

Sri Lanka 166 all out in 48.4 overs (Dhananjaya de Silva 57, Dinesh Chandimal 34; Abrar Ahmed 4-69, Naseem Shah 3-41) lead Pakistan 145/2 in 28.3 overs (Abdullah Shafique 74 not out, Shan Masood 51; Asitha Fernando 2-41) by 21 runs

