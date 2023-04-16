scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Super Cup: A stimulating battle on cards as Bengaluru FC take on Kerala Blasters

By Agency News Desk

Kozhikode (Kerala), April 15 (IANS) Locked on points with Sreenidi Deccan, Bengaluru FC take on Kerala Blasters FC in a Group A clash in the Hero Super Cup clash that is likely to generate lots of interest.

The two teams met in the playoffs of the recently-concluded Indian Super League and the match generated unexpected heat because of a goal scored by Bengaluru FC.

While the Kerala Blasters hotly contested the goal and walked off in protest, leading to disciplinary actions against them, Bengaluru advanced in the tournament based on that lone goal scored by their skipper Sunil Chhetri.

On Sunday, the two teams will meet for the first time since the unfinished ISL tie, and the fans will definitely be curious to follow the outing.

Coming back to the Hero Super Cup match, Bengaluru FC, not only need to win but also have to better Sreenidi Deccan FC’s result. The Hero I-League runners-up side from Hyderabad will face RoundGlass Punjab FC on Sunday in another match to be played simultaneously to determine which team go through to the knockout stages from this group.

This is going to be the fourth meeting between the two ISL sides this season. Bengaluru FC lead in the head-to-head battle, winning twice and losing only once this season against the popular team from Kerala.

Bengaluru FC head coach, Simon Grayson, underlined the significance of the match on Sunday. He expects a good crowd to watch the two rivals face off in a match that has all the ingredients for an intense battle.

“You can only control what you do and we can’t let what happens in the other match affect us,” Simon said on the eve of the match.

Kerala Blasters FC are faced with a must-win situation and to add to it, they will hope that RoundGlass Punjab FC pull out a win against Sreenidi Deccan to make way for the Kerala side to make the last four.

Kerala Blasters assistant coach Frank Dauwen felt that losing against Sreenidi had landed them in trouble. However, he is optimistic that the players can pull off as they enjoy the local support.

–IANS

bsk

Previous article
Super Cup: NorthEast United upset Mumbai City to throw Group D wide open
Next article
IPL 2023: Karnataka pacer Vijaykumar Vyshak shines on debut for RCB
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Elon Musk: Owning Twitter has been quite painful

Fashion n Lifestyle

Sumbul Touqeer Khan shares cute BTS pictures with Shiv Thakare and Arjun Bijlani from the sets of upcoming project

News

Nana Patekar set to make OTT debut as streaming space gets more crowded

Sports

NBA: Raptors conclude regular season with win over Bucks

Technology

Microsoft adds AI-powered Bing to SwiftKey app on iOS, Android

Sports

Super Cup: Sreenidi Deccan eager to seal semifinal spot

Technology

Indonesian hackers attacking Indian govt websites major concern: Experts

Technology

Insta introduces new features to its creator marketplace

Sports

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bowl first against RCB

Sports

I want to play in the Olympics and win Gold medal for my country, says 16-yr-old Sunelita Toppo

Sports

IPL 2023: Manish Pandey's fifty in vain as RCB beat Delhi Capitals by 23 runs

News

'Never Have I Ever' to return with final season this June

News

Kashish Duggal: From auditions, mock shoots, readings to re-shoots, done it all for ‘Sapnon Ki Chhalaang’

Health & Lifestyle

New test may detect HIV, hepatitis B and C from a single drop of blood

News

Siblings Day: Bhaweeka Chaudhary enjoys every moment spent with her brother

News

Chandrabose to gift pen that scripted 'Naatu Naatu' to best performer of Telugu Indian Idol 2 episode

Sports

Monte Carlo Masters: Zverev slams Medvedev's on-court behavior

Fashion and Lifestyle

Glamourous Zeenat Aman is 'desi'; says 'khichadi' is her comfort meal

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US