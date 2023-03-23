scorecardresearch
This loss shouldn't be forgotten as India may face Australia again in World Cup: Gavaskar

By News Bureau

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) Legendary India batter Sunil Gavaskar has asked Rohit Sharma & Co. to not forget the kind of loss they faced at the hands of Australian in the third and final ODI of the series in Chennai on Wednesday, saying that they could again meet the five-time champions in the ODI World Cup, to be held later in the year at home.

Chasing 270 on a slow and tricky pitch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, where stroke-play wasn’t easy, India were bundled out for 248 in 49.1 overs, losing the series 1-2. The match also meant that India lost a bilateral ODI series for the first time since 2019.

Co-incidentally, Australia were the last team to beat India in a bilateral ODI series back in 2019, winning the five-game series 3-2.

“It was the pressure created. They were not getting singles. The boundaries had dried up and they weren’t even getting singles. When that happens then you try and play something that you are not used to.”

That is something they will have to look at. But of course, now the IPL starts. This shouldn’t be forgotten. India sometimes makes the mistake of forgetting this, but this one shouldn’t be because, in the World Cup, we may face Australia again,” Gavaskar told Star Sports after the end of the match.

India had a 65-run opening partnership, followed by Virat Kohli and KL Rahul putting on 69 runs for the fourth wicket. But after the duo followed by Suryakumar Yadav, who was out for a first-ball duck for the third time in the series fell in quick succession, India were put under pressure and could never recover from the setbacks.

Gavaskar pointed out that India unable to get a big partnership also cost them hugely in the ODI series decider defeat in Chennai.

“When you are chasing a score of 270 or nearly 300, you need a partnership of about 90 or 100 and that will take you close. But that didn’t happen,” he said.

“Yes, there were a couple of partnerships, one between Rahul and Kohli, but then you wanted another similar or bigger stand. Fielding from Australia was outstanding. Their bowling was very good. It was tight, stump to stump, but their fielding was very good. That was the difference,” he concluded.

India will next play three ODIs at home against Australia again in September, before the ODI World Cup in October-November.

–IANS

nr/ak

