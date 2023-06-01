scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Trust your training and forget pressure, Amarjit Singh Kiyam tells India U-17 players ahead of Asian Cup

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 1 (IANS) As it gears up for its campaign in the AFC U-17 Asian Cup to be held in Thailand, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, a member of the senior men’s team, has advised them to enjoy themselves on the pitch and not to succumb to the pressure.

Kiyam, who was the captain of the team when India made its debut at the U-17 World Cup in 2017 and knows a lot about the kind of challenges the current lot will face in the U-17 AFC Asian Cup.

The India U-17 landed in Thailand two weeks ahead of their tournament opener against Vietnam (June 17), to acclimatise and best prepare for success after a long tour in Europe.

Back home, there is a keen sense of expectation from the Blue Colts and a desire to see them become the first ones to break through the quarterfinals barrier (India’s best result) of the tournament.

Kiyam knows more than most what it takes to represent India at the age-group level in big tournaments as he comes through the ranks. Besides being the captain when India debuted and hosted the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2017, Kiyam was also part of the U-20 and U-23 teams before making his India senior team debut in 2019.

“Sometimes when we talk, all of us from that 2017 batch, we reminisce about all the great times we had together of course, but also about how it prepared us for life ahead,” Kiyam was quoted as saying by the All-India Football Federation (AIFF).

“Playing against some good teams in the lead-up as well as the tournament itself taught me a lot about how to improve tactically, technically, and also as a person on the pitch itself,” said the footballer from Manipur.

A key fulcrum of that side, the 22-year=old Kiyam was not the only member of that U-17 team to go on to become part of the senior national men’s team as Anwar Ali, Jeakson Singh, Lalengmawia Ralte, Suresh Wangjam, Rahim Ali and Aniket Jadhav also did that.

Kiyam knows that the current U-17s have been undergoing a long and rigorous preparation for their ultimate test in Thailand.

“At this level, there are no easy opponents,” he said. “But neither should you feel pressure. I know that inevitably there will be some, after all, you’re playing for your country, and just putting on that jersey pumps the nerves up a bit. But my advice is that you let your training take over and just enjoy yourself on the pitch. You won’t lose, and you won’t make mistakes. All you’ll do is learn. And everything you learn will make you a better player and a person. Enjoy the experience and everything else will follow.”

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
WTC Final: Key for both teams will be to dismiss Kohli and Smith as early as possible, says Finch
Next article
Covid lockdowns affected our memory like serving jail time: Study
This May Also Interest You
News

Javed Ali recorded 'Socho Zara' in the US while touring

News

Shruti Haasan breaks into an impromptu performance at a restaurant in London

News

Adrija Sinha of 'Sirf Ek Bandaa..': 'Faith is good, but blind faith is not'

News

Kasturi Banerjjee opens up on Asur 2

Sports

Swiss Boxing withdraws from IBA to join newly-formed 'World Boxing'

News

Guneet Monga: I want to make our own ‘Brown Panther’

Sports

'We are distressed and disturbed', 1983 World Cup team express solidarity with protesting wrestlers

News

Who Killed Moosewala?

Technology

YouTube testing 'play counts' feature on its Music app

News

'Victim of capitalism' Kangana Ranaut says 'bye bye' to airport looks

Sports

French Open: 'I want to win 25, if possible', says 16-year-old Andreeva Mirra

Health & Lifestyle

Covid survivors with depression show signs of brain inflammation

News

Director Ananjay Raghuraj: 'Now is a great time for Bhojpuri films because of OTT'

Health & Lifestyle

Global primate genome study reveals their evolution, applications for human health

Health & Lifestyle

Glamyo Health founders plan to flee, declare bankruptcy: Sacked employee in FIR

Technology

Monthly crypto exchange volume sees drop in May, reaching 32-month low

Sports

Thailand Open: Lakshya Sen in semis; Kiran George loses to France's Popov in quarters (Ld)

News

Supriya Shukla: 'I ensure that my presence in the show makes a difference'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US