U-21 Women's Hockey League: Top teams win their matches on Day 6

By News Bureau

Lucknow, April 3 (IANS) HIM Hockey Academy, Sports Hostel Odisha, Khalsa Hockey Academy, and Pritam Siwach Sports Foundation registered victories in their respective matches on the 6th day of the Khelo India Women’s Hockey League (U-21 -Phase 2), here on Monday.

In the first game of the day, HIM Hockey Academy registered a superb 8-0 win against Salute Hockey Academy. Subham (24′, 29′, 35′) scored a hat-trick, while Rajbala (7′, 53′) netted a brace for HIM Hockey Academy. Megha Bhatt (8′), Garima (14′), and Pooja Kumari (20′) scored one goal each.

Sports Hostel Odisha defeated SAI BAL Team 3-1 in the second game of the day. Sports Hostel Odisha took the lead through a goal from Mamita Oram (2′) but SAI BAL Team soon equalised through Ritu Devi Laishram (3′). However, Munmuni Das (17′) and Kamla Singh (33′) scored one goal each to seal the win for Sports Hostel Odisha.

In the third game of the day, Khalsa Hockey Academy, Amritsar defeated Bhai Bhelo Hockey Academy Bhagta 9-0. The goal scorers were Anjali Panwar (5′), Chewang Tamang (12′), Manpreet Kaur (18′, 51′), Megha (21′, 23′), Team Captain Sukhpreet Kaur (32′), and Sneha Sabharwal (53′, 56′).

In the day’s last match, Pritam Siwach Sports Foundation beat Sai Shakti Team 3-0. Tannu (12′), Nidhi (19′), and Sakshi Rana (24′) scored one goal each for Pritam Siwach Sports Foundation as they recorded an easy victory over their rivals.

