UAE bowler Junaid Siddique fined for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

Dubai, Aug 22 (IANS) The UAE fast bowler Junaid Siddique has been fined 25 per cent of his match fee along with two demerit points, which have been added to his disciplinary record, for two Level 1 breaches of the ICC Code of Conduct during the third T20I against New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday.

Siddique was handed an official reprimand and one demerit point was added to his disciplinary record for breaching article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match, the ICC statement read.

This incident occurred in the fifth over of the New Zealand innings when Siddique moved close to the dismissed batter, Tim Seifert, and shouted aggressively at him.

He was also fined 25 per cent of his match fee and one more demerit point was added to his disciplinary record for another offence later in the match, when he breached article 2.8, which relates to “showing dissent at an umpire’s decision.”

This happened in the 17th over, Siddique showed dissent by using inappropriate language towards the umpire when an appeal for a dismissal was turned down.

Siddique admitted the offences and accepted the sanctions proposed by Andy Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Akbar Ali and Shiju Sam, and third umpire Aasif Iqbal levelled the charges.

–IANS

