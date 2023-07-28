scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

UEFA Conference League: Maccabi Tel Aviv down Petrocub Hincesti; Hapoel Beer Sheva beat Penevezys in qualifiers

By Agency News Desk

Jerusalem (Israel), July 28 (IANS) Israel’s Maccabi Tel Aviv secured a 3-0 win over Moldova’s Petrocub Hincesti in the first leg second qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League.

Maccabi dominated most of the first home game under new head coach Robbie Keane on Thursday evening. They took the lead in the 13th minute from Dan Biton’s free-kick from the right. The home side had several other scoring chances during the first half, but Moldovan goalkeeper Cristian Avram was equal to all of them.

Former Guangzhou R&F and PSV Eindhoven striker Eran Zahavi doubled the lead for Maccabi in the 62nd minute with a long-range left-footed effort. Dor Peretz added another in injury time to secure the victory for Maccabi after an assist from Serbian striker Djordja Jovanovic, reports Xinhua.

The second leg on August 3 will be played in Moldova’s capital Chisinau, as Petrocub Hincesti’s pitch is too small for a UEFA game.

Israeli side Hapoel Beer Sheva achieved a 1-0 home win over Lithuania’s FK Panevezys in the first leg second qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League on Thursday evening. The home team got on the scoreboard in the 35th minute thanks to midfielder Shay Elias, who slotted home after good work from Ramzi Safuri.

Beer Sheva came close to doubling the score in the second half, but Lithuanian goalkeeper Vytautas Cerniauskas prevented efforts by Safuri and Helder Lopez in the 59th and 67th minutes respectively.Panevezys almost scored a dramatic equaliser in the 89th minute, but Jefferey Sarpong’s shot just missed the target.

Results:

Ordabasy Shymkent (KAZ) 2-2 Legia Warszawa (POL); Alashkert (ARM) 0-1 Debrecen (HUN); Inter Escaldes (AND) 2-1 Hibernian (SCO);

Ararat-Armenia (ARM) 1-1 Aris Thessaloniki (GRE); Bodo/Glimt (NOR) 3-0 Bohemians (CZE); Gabala (AZE) 2-3 Omonoia (CYP); Dukagjini (KOS) 0-1 Rijeka (CRO); Gzira United (MLT) 2-0 F91 Diddeleng (LUX); Djurgarden (SWE) 1-2 Luzern (SUI); Hapoel Beer-Sheva (ISR) 1-0 Panevezys (LTU); APOEL (CYP) 2-1 Vojvodina (SRB); Kalmar (SWE) 1-2 Pyunik (ARM); Auda (LVA) 1-1 Spartak Trnava (SVK); Viktoria Plzen (CZE) 0-0 Drita (KOS); CSKA-Sofia (BUL) 0-2 Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe (ROU); Torpedo Kutaisi (GEO) 1-4 Aktobe (KAZ); Kecskemet (HUN) 2-1 Riga (LVA); Vorskla Poltava (UKR) 2-1 Dila Gori (GEO); CFR Cluj (ROU) 1-1 Adana Demirspor (TUR); Basel (SUI) 1-3 Tobol Kostanay (KAZ); Differdange (LUX) 1-1 Maribor (SVN); Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR) 3-0 Petrocub-Hincesti (MDA); PAOK (GRE) 0-0 Beitar Jerusalem (ISR); Celje (SVN) 3-4 Vitoria SC (POR); Besiktas (TUR) 3-1 Tirana (ALB); Osijek (CRO) 1-0 ZTE (HUN); Twente (NED) 1-0 Hammarby (SWE); KA Akureyri (ISL) 3-1 Dundalk (IRL); Club Brugge (BEL) 3-0 AGF Aarhus (DEN); B36 Torshavn (FRO) 2-1 Haverfordwest County; (WAL); Torpedo-Belaz Zhodino (BLR) 2-3 AEK Larnaca (CYP); Gent (BEL) 5-1 Zilina (SVK); Zeljezničar (BIH) 2-2 Neftci (AZE); Lech Poznań (POL) 3-1 Kauno Žalgiris (LTU); Austria Wien (AUT) 1-0 Borac Banja Luka (BIH); Derry City (IRL) 2-1 KuPS (FIN); Linfield (NIR) 2-5 Pogoń Szczecin (POL); Sutjeska (MNE) 2-0 Santa Coloma (AND); Crusaders (NIR) 2-2 Rosenborg (NOR); Shkupi (MKD) 0-2 Levski Sofia (BUL).

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Call of Duty players being infected with self-spreading malware
Next article
Women's World Cup: South Africa squander two-goal lead, held 2-2 by Argentina
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Women's World Cup: South Africa squander two-goal lead, held 2-2 by Argentina

Technology

Call of Duty players being infected with self-spreading malware

Sports

Zim Afro T10: Joburg Buffaloes defeat Harare Hurricanes by 9 wkts, finish 2nd in league stage

Technology

Dismembered remains of missing millionaire crypto influencer found in suitcase

Sports

CLOSE-IN: A captain’s regrettable outburst. What about the umpires? (IANS column)

Technology

Twitter to make dark mode default: Musk

Technology

Samsung eyes record foldable sales in India with tapping new & existing users

Sports

Zim Afro T10: Durban Qalandars beat Bulawayo Braves by seven runs

Sports

1st ODI: 'Thought to give chance to guys who haven't played a lot…', says Rohit on India's batting rejig

Sports

Ashes 2023, 5th Test: Bowlers give Australia advantage against England on Day 1

Technology

Parliamentary panel suggests formation of regulatory body on cyber security

Sports

1st ODI: Kuldeep, Jadeja and Ishan star in India's five-wicket win over West Indies (ld)

Sports

Wrestler Ravi Dahiya undergoes knee surgery, to miss rest of 2023 season

Sports

1st ODI: Ishan Kishan top-scores with 52 as India beat West Indies by five wickets

Sports

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson joins Al Ettifaq

Sports

UTT: Manush shocks World No. 17 Quadri; Puneri Paltan Table Tennis qualify for semis

Technology

WhatsApp adds faster way to send short videos in chats

Sports

1st ODI: My rhythm wasn't very well last year, but now it's coming out very well, says Kuldeep Yadav

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US