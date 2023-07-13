scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Vinesh Phogat is in deep trouble! NADA issues notice for whereabouts failure

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) has issued a notice to the two-time World Championships medallist wrestler Vinesh Phogat for failure to comply with whereabouts requirements.

On June 27, a doping control officer (DCO) visited the address in Partap Colony, Sonipat, but Vinesh was not present at the location and could not be reached via phone. The DCO spent over 40 minutes trying to reach her and also called her husband Somvir Rathee but there was no response from his side as well, The Tribune said in a report on Thursday.

NADA’s project officer Ankush Gupta has requested a response from Vinesh regarding her non-compliance with the ADR’s whereabouts requirements.

Vinesh has 14 days to respond to this notice. However, Vinesh has little to worry about as this is the first time in 12 months that she has had a whereabouts failure, the report further said.

An Athlete in NADA’s Registered Testing Pool are required to provide the whereabouts information every quarter which includes: Home address, email address and phone number, an address for overnight accommodations, Competition schedules and locations and a 60-minute time slot for each day where they’ll be available and accessible for testing and liable for a potential ‘missed test’.

Any combination of three Whereabouts Failures (filing failures and/or missed tests) within a 12-month period constitutes an Anti-Doping Rule Violation under NADA Anti Doping Rules – Article 2.4, which may lead to the imposition of a sanction for up to 4 years.

Notably, IANS first reported about such an alert last week as renowned wrestling coach Ajit Singh suggested that NADA have to keep an eye on Vinesh and Bajarang while questioning their training stints abroad.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, former Sports Authority of India (SAI) coach Singh suggested that NADA should keep an eye on Vinesh and Bajrang Punia after the duo received a green signal from the Sports Ministry to train abroad ahead of the Asian Games and world championships.

“I am unable to understand the benefit of this small training stint abroad, when you take your coach, your physio, your sparring partner, then what is the use? Why can’t they train here in India? Or if they have any other plans then I can’t comment on this. Maybe they will get some ‘chamatkari kheer’ there and become Hulk instantly.

“I would suggest NADA (National Anti-Doping Agency) to keep an eye on. Also, Vinesh and Bajrang are not match-fit and they are taking unfit sparring partners with them. Sangeeta and Jitender were also with them in the Jantar Mantar protest.

“They also haven’t trained well so why pick these two unfit partners? Rather should have taken young new talent to spar. This tour and travel thing is so funny and at the same time disappointing too,” Singh had told IANS.

–IANS

bc/bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Google Pay introduces UPI LITE in India for faster transactions
Next article
Webb celebrates 1st year of science with stunning images of Sun-like stars
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Webb celebrates 1st year of science with stunning images of Sun-like stars

Technology

Google Pay introduces UPI LITE in India for faster transactions

Sports

Zim Afro T10: Player Development Programme might unearth talents like Haris Rauf in Zimbabwe, says Durban Qalandars coach Mansoor Rana

Technology

Garmin announces new smartwatch series with AMOLED display in India

News

SRK has a hilarious response to troll asking if he buys his own film's ticket

Technology

Special prayers at the Moon God Temple in TN ahead of Chandrayaan-3 mission

News

'Superman Legacy': Anthony Carrigan wanted to play Metamorpho before he even got the role

Sports

UTT Season 4: Bengaluru Smashers to begin campaign against U Mumba TT on Friday

Fashion n Lifestyle

Tejasswi Prakash flaunts her stylish look in Exquisite Nude and Maroon Bralette Paired With Flare Pants

News

Nani, Mrunal Thakur’s film titled ‘Hi Nanna’, to release on this date

Technology

Meat delivery partner ZappFresh acquires Dr Meat to expand reach to B'luru market

Sports

Hockey India’s efforts will boost officiating standards in the country, says umpire Javed Shaikh

News

Sheezan Khan: 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' helped me regain my confidence

News

Shah Rukh Khan says Vijay Sethupathi a ‘mad actor in awesome way’, calls Atlee ‘cool’

News

BAFTA appoints Guneet Monga Kapoor as Breakthrough India Ambassador for 2023

News

Popular influencers set to enter 'Bigg Boss OTT 2'

Technology

Roblox open beta soon coming to Meta Quest 2 & Pro

News

CBFC sends 'OMG 2' to review committee over scene featuring rudrabhishek of Lord Shiva with railway water

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US