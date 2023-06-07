scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Won't take any decision behind closed doors: Sakshi Malik on today's meeting with Sports Minister

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 7 (IANS) India’s ace grapplers, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia, who have been at the forefront of the protest against WFI outgoing chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, have accepted Sports Minister Anurag Thakur’s invitation to have a “discussion on their issues”.

The protesting wrestlers have been invited by the government for the second time days after they met Home Minister Amit Shah.

In January, too, the wrestlers met Anurag Thakur at his residence and called off their protest after a committee was formed. At that time, former wrestler and BJP leader Babita Phogat played the mediator’s role.

Talking to IANS on Wednesday, Sakshi Malik said, “We will be meeting the Sports Minister today. Timing is not fixed yet. But we will keep everything open. We won’t take any decision behind closed doors.

“We will discuss the proposal given by the government with our seniors and supporters and only when everyone gives their consent that the proposal is fine, then will we agree.”

Earlier, on Tuesday, as a part of the ongoing probe into the sexual harassment case, the Delhi Police visited the residence of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda and recorded the statements of his associates and workers.

–IANS

cs/dpb

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Elliot Page had sex with co-star Olivia Thirlby while filming ‘Juno’
Next article
Ridiculous. Is this why Elle Fanning didn’t get a role at 16!!??
This May Also Interest You
News

Jennifer Aniston's idea of workout now: 'Mindfulness. That's all it is!'

Health & Lifestyle

Ozempic frenzy sweeping through China as diabetes drug touted for weight loss

News

Ridiculous. Is this why Elle Fanning didn’t get a role at 16!!??

News

Elliot Page had sex with co-star Olivia Thirlby while filming ‘Juno’

News

Rapper Lil Tjay livestreams himself on Instagram while getting arrested in Manhattan

Fashion & Lifestyle

Jennifer Coolidge regrets pursuing guys instead of focusing on career during early fame

News

'Emily in Paris' Season 4 filming delayed due to writers' strike

Sports

China women's volleyball team arrives in Hong Kong for FIVB Nations League

Technology

Samsung to hold foldable-focused Galaxy Unpacked event in S.Korea next month

News

‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’ gets an extension; fresh episodes on Voot soon!

News

Techno Paints signs Mahesh Babu as brand ambassador

Technology

Apple iOS 17 offers new 'Look up' option in image cutout feature

Sports

Brazil: Ancelotti remains 'Plan A' for manager's job

Sports

Chinese snooker players Liang Wenbo, Li Hang given lifetime bans for match-fixing

Technology

Waymo self-driving car killed dog in accident: Report

Technology

Apple doubles down on health, accessibility with new software updates

Technology

Reddit lays off nearly 90 employees, reduces fresh hiring

Technology

US SEC sues crypto exchange Coinbase

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US