scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

World No. 1s Fan, Sun crowned at WTT Champions in Xinxiang

By Agency News Desk

Beijing, April 16 (IANS) Fan Zhendong and Sun Yingsha lived up to their top positions in the world rankings as both won all-Chinese finals at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions in Xinxiang, central China’s Henan Province.

China had secured both men’s and women’s singles titles after Friday’s semifinals. Men’s world No. 1 Fan outplayed Liang Jingkun 4-1 in the final, while Sun dispatched Wang Yidi by the same scoreline for the women’s title, reports Xinhua.

Fan emerged victorious 15-13 in a fiercely-contested first game, before building on his momentum to win the following games 12-10 and 11-5. Despite WTT Star Contender Goa winner Liang pulling one game back 11-7, a determined Fan closed the match out 11-8.

“Liang got into this match very quickly. I started to make adjustments midway through the first game. Winning the first two games was quite crucial for me,” said Fan.

“I had some ups and downs in previous matches during this tournament, with some of them decided by just a few points. I was in danger in every match and on the brink of losing, but coming through this to win the title will boost my confidence,” he added.

Women’s top seed Sun started out of the gate first, taking a two-game lead 11-8, 11-8. After Wang cut her deficit to one game 12-10, Sun came out on top again in the next two games with her relentless attack, winning 11-7, 11-5 to wrap up her victory and extend her winning streak in international play since July 2022.

“I have been in fine form and adjusted my mentality well recently,” admitted Sun. “As the match progressed, mentality was more important as we are familiar with each other and close in terms of our level. With good mentality, I was really focused on the game today.”

“Wang started strongly and did better in connection between her hits. I made full preparation for the difficulties, whether leading or trailing at the start, or even playing seven games. I just fought for every point on the court,” she explained.

The world’s elite paddlers now head to the WTT Champions in Macao, which runs from April 17 to 23.

–IANS

cs

Previous article
Lucknow reports one death, UP has 688 new Covid cases
Next article
Lewandowski hopes for Messi return to Barcelona
This May Also Interest You
News

Udit Narayan all set to perform on 'Faltu'

Health & Lifestyle

AIIA hosts 'Working Group of C20 on Integrated Holistic Health' – an engagement group of G20

News

Pooja Hegde finally addressed reports about dating Salman Khan

News

Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet enjoy taco date amid romance rumours

Sports

IPL 2023: I had a belief that I can do this, says Rinku Singh after pulling off a heist for KKR

Technology

Google TV adds over 800 free channels in 10 languages, including Hindi

News

'8 A. M. Metro' tells story of 2 strangers who bump into each other in metro

Health & Lifestyle

How Omicron sub-variants escape our body's immune system

Technology

Lightspeed invests $6 mn in workspace interior platform OfficeBanao

News

Nana Patekar set to make OTT debut as streaming space gets more crowded

Health & Lifestyle

WHO reports first death from H3N8 virus in China

Sports

Super Cup: Sreenidi Deccan eager to seal semifinal spot

Sports

IPL 2023: Harry Brook's maiden century, Markram's fifty power SRH to 228/4 against KKR

News

Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha to return with season 2 of audio series 'Virus 2062'

Sports

Super Cup: NorthEast United upset Mumbai City to throw Group D wide open

Sports

Man City cruise past Leicester as Newcastle and Spurs both lose in Premier League

Sports

La Liga: Europe and relegation go head to head this weekend

Health & Lifestyle

TN: Elderly, those with co-morbidities asked to wear masks as Covid surges

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US