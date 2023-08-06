scorecardresearch
Apple begins hunt for generative AI talent globally

New Delhi, Aug 6 (IANS) As Apple CEO Tim Cook bets big on generative AI, the tech giant has posted several job openings in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) globally.

Over the last few months, the iPhone maker has posted dozens of AI jobs in the US, France, and China, looking to fill roles that could help build generative AI tools that use local processing on mobile devices, reports The Financial Times.

“We are seeking a candidate with a proven track record in applied ML research. Responsibilities in the role will include training large scale language and multimodal models on distributed backends, deployment of compact neural architectures such as transformers efficiently on device, and learning policies that can be personalised to the user in a privacy preserving manner,” read one such posting.

Apple’s job listings has revealed the possible paths for using generative AI in its devices.

Cook has also revealed that the tech giant has been working on generative AI and other models for years.

He said that Apple views artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) as fundamental core technologies.

“And they are virtually embedded in every product that we build,” Cook told CNBC last week, as the company reported strong June quarter results, driven by stronger services sales that grew 8 per cent (year-on-year).

“On a research basis, we’ve been doing research on AI and machine learning, including generative AI, for years,” Cook was quoted as saying.

Apple does not talk much about generative AI and the mention of the technology that has taken the world by storm was largely missing from its quarterly report too.

Apple has crossed 1 billion paid subscriptions across the services on its platform, up 150 million during the last 12 months and nearly double the number of paid subscriptions it had only 3 years ago.

