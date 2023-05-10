Angad Bedi celebrates 5-yr anniv with Neha Dhupia: 'Kithe hain mera Padma Shri'

As they complete five years of marital bliss, actor Angad Bedi has asked for a Padma Shri for being with actress Neha Dhupia in a hilarious post.

The actor took to social media to wish his wife on the occasion of their fifth wedding anniversary.

Angad shared a string of pictures posing with Neha and captioned it: “5 panj saal katt laye Neha Dhupia Naal, kithe hain mera Padma Shri. Thank you for Mehr and Guriq. Waheguru shanti banaye rakhe, I mean Shakti de.”

The duo got married on May 10 in 2018 at an intimate wedding ceremony in Delhi. The couple have had two kids since their wedding, Mehr and Guriq, for whom Angad in his caption thanked Neha for blessing him.

On the work front, Angad, who was last seen in ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’, will reportedly be seen in Salman Khan’s upcoming movie ‘Tiger 3’. While Neha was last seen in ‘A Thursday’ starring Yami Gautam.