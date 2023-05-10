scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Angad Bedi celebrates 5-yr anniv with Neha Dhupia: 'Kithe hain mera Padma Shri'

Angad Bedi has asked for a Padma Shri for being with actress Neha Dhupia in a hilarious post.

By Agency News Desk
Angad Bedi celebrates 5-yr anniv with Neha Dhupia 'Kithe hain mera Padma Shri'
Angad Bedi celebrates 5-yr anniv with Neha Dhupia 'Kithe hain mera Padma Shri'

As they complete five years of marital bliss, actor Angad Bedi has asked for a Padma Shri for being with actress Neha Dhupia in a hilarious post.

The actor took to social media to wish his wife on the occasion of their fifth wedding anniversary.

Angad shared a string of pictures posing with Neha and captioned it: “5 panj saal katt laye Neha Dhupia Naal, kithe hain mera Padma Shri. Thank you for Mehr and Guriq. Waheguru shanti banaye rakhe, I mean Shakti de.”

The duo got married on May 10 in 2018 at an intimate wedding ceremony in Delhi. The couple have had two kids since their wedding, Mehr and Guriq, for whom Angad in his caption thanked Neha for blessing him.

On the work front, Angad, who was last seen in ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’, will reportedly be seen in Salman Khan’s upcoming movie ‘Tiger 3’. While Neha was last seen in ‘A Thursday’ starring Yami Gautam.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Atul Kulkarni spills the beans on his two most favourite people from the sets of City Of Dreams!
Next article
Charrul Malik: I missed a few opportunities
This May Also Interest You
News

Aishwarya Rajesh starrer ‘Farhana’ to release on May 12

Technology

Over 500mn cyberattacks blocked in India in Q1 2023: Report

Technology

Haryana Police bust cybercrime network in Nuh, unearth Rs 100cr pan-India cyber fraud

Sports

India's opening match in ODI World Cup to be against Australia, clash against Pakistan on October 15: Report

News

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Neha Sharma starrer ‘Jogira Sara Ra Ra’ postponed to May 26

Sports

Now is the perfect opportunity for us to really focus on the World Cup from a preparation point of view: Temba Bavuma

News

Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew in Sudhanshu Saria’s ‘Ulajh’

Technology

India saw 25.1 mn wearable unit shipments in Q1, boAt leads

News

Anurag Kashyap cryptically writes on 'The Kerala Story': To ban it is just wrong

Health & Lifestyle

Ayodhya to be painted with spiritual themes

Technology

PM Modi to inaugurate prog marking National Technology Day tomorrow

Sports

National games logo to be unveiled on May 14

News

Niall Horan wants Leonardo DiCaprio to play him in 'One Direction' biopic

Technology

Paytm beats PhonePe, GooglePay as India's highest revenue earner in mobile payments, financial services

News

Sonam Kapoor was in her element during Coronation Concert

Sports

Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq, New Zealand's Matt Henry move up in ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings

Fashion & Lifestyle

Priyanka Chopra shares her reaction to hubby Nick Jonas' dating history

News

Karanvir Bohra: I do best, playing grey-shaded, complexed characters

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US