Shilpa Shetty drops quirky ‘This Barbie is South Indian’, hilarious

Shilpa Shetty drops quirky 'This Barbie is South Indian', hilarious
Shilpa Shetty _ pic courtesy instagram

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra is an ardent social media user, and she keeps on entertaining her fans by giving sneak peek into her daily life routine. On Saturday, the diva took to Instagram and shared a Reel video, wherein she can be seen performing classical dance steps, in different ethnic outfits.

Shilpa is seen wearing a beautiful pinkish red coloured Anarkali suit with a matching dupatta, paired it with a golden heels and her hair let open.

In another glimpse, we can see the actress wearing a gorgeous royal blue coloured Anarkali suit, a matching floral dupatta, and golden heels. The location of the video is same throughout, which seems to be a set of a project. We also see Shilpa’s stylist, giving final touches to her outfit.

The behind-the-scene (BTS) video shows Shilpa laughing her heart out. Then, we can see Shilpa wearing a yellow suit and a matching floral dupatta.

Another glimpse shows her in an emerald green coloured Anarkali suit. She is also performing some Bhangra steps in the video.

Shilpa captioned the video as: “This Barbie… is South Indian! #BehindTheScenes #BTS #setlife #workmodeon #grateful #blessed.”

Fans took to the comment section and wrote: “If they made a Shilpa Barbie, every girl would want one!”, “Barbie of all the Barbies”, “You’re such a fun person!!”, “Beautiful Prettiest Barbie I’ve ever seen”.

On the work front, the actress is currently seen as the judge in the reality show ‘India’s Got Talent 10’.

On the film front, she was last seen in ‘Nikamma’, and has ‘KD’ and ‘Sukhee’ in the pipeline.

Shilpa also has web series ‘Indian Police Force’, which is created and directed by Rohit Shetty. It will star Sidharth Malhotra in the lead.

Pic. Sourcetheshilpashetty
4
