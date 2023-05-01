scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Adah Sharma: Haven't shown Kerala in any derogatory light in 'The Kerala Story'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, May 1 (IANS) Actress Adah Sharma has shared that her upcoming film ‘The Kerala Story’ has not shown Kerala in a “derogatory light”.

Adah took to Twitter, where she shared a selfie of herself in a pink saree with gajra in her hair.

She said: “Many senior persons in high posts have commented on #TheKeralaStory after watching the 2 minute trailer.”

“My parents have always asked me to respect my elders so with due respect to all of them i hope they can take 2 hrs out of their busy schedule and watch the movie. I’m sure they will see that we haven’t shown Kerala in any derogatory light. Jai hind.”

In ‘The Kerala Story’, actress Adah Sharma is playing the role of Fathima Ba, a Hindu Malayali nurse, who is among the 32,000 women who went missing from Kerala and were then recruited to the ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) after being forced to convert to Islam.

Directed by Sudipto Sen, the film tells the story of four women and how from being regular college students in Kerala, they became part of a terror organisation.

The film has courted controversy for portraying itself as a real story and for making false claims that thousands of women from Kerala are being converted to Islam and recruited into ISIS. It faces allegations of promoting the Sangh Parivar’s agenda.

–IANS

dc/bg

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
La Liga: Barca, Real Madrid back in action as Matchday 33 offers no rest (preview)
Next article
Niall Horan reveals 'disgusting behaviour' that makes him 'hate' actor Jamie Dornan
This May Also Interest You
News

Sara Ali Khan shares BTS pics from 'Murder Mubarak', 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'

News

Niall Horan reveals 'disgusting behaviour' that makes him 'hate' actor Jamie Dornan

Sports

La Liga: Barca, Real Madrid back in action as Matchday 33 offers no rest (preview)

News

'PS: 2' mints Rs 150 crore globally in 3 days, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' crosses mark in 9 days

Technology

90% IT decision-makers admit to reusing passwords at work: Report

Technology

IAMAI promoting anti-Indian, pro-Big Tech views: MayMy India CEO

Fashion and Lifestyle

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan gets trolled over fashion line; Fans shocked at the price of Tshirts and jackets

News

Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar's daughter makes debut as film producer

Dialogues

The Kerala Story Dialogues: Adah Sharma’s powerful dialogues

Health & Lifestyle

Eli Lilly's diabetes drug also helps substantial weight loss

Health & Lifestyle

Cambodia reported 1,400 HIV cases last yr: Report

News

Raja Kumari says budding artists should strike balance between music, glam

News

Kangana on same-sex marriage: It is a matter of the heart

Sports

IPL 2023 on digital gets overwhelming response from advertisers

Technology

Real Estate, BFSI hiring in India continued to grow in April: Report

Sports

Long jumper Murali Sreeshankar wins gold at Chula Vista athletics meet

Technology

Scientists inch closer to developing antiviral to fight mpox, Covid

News

From Kartik Aaryan to Aishwarya Rai: ‘Ponniyin Selvan: 2’ screening was a starry affair

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US