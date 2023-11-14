Children's Day: Special song ‘Superhero HanuMan’ released

As Children’s Day Treat from director Prasanth Varma and the whole team of ‘HanuMan’, the makers have released a Children’s Day special song with an animated video called ‘Superhero HanuMan’.

An extremely tongue-in-cheek and deliberately childish song, it is both witty, as well as totally self-aware as it mocks standard superhero tropes.

The song is sung by the duo of Sai Veda Vagdevi, and Prakruthi Reddy. Penned by Kumaar, who also wrote lyrics for SRK’s mega-blockbuster ‘Jawan’, the song is extremely fun and light hearted, and while the vocals and instrumentation are really good, the lyrics may just be the best part.

Normally this would be called cringe or irritating, but its tongue-in-cheek humour really sets the track apart as one by one it tears every popular superhero from Marvel and DC to shreds. As Sai and Prakruthi sing in a very childish manner about how powerful actor Teja Sajja’s character is, the video spins out a hilarious montage of how Teja basically is a God in front of all these other supers.

Composer Anudeep Dev really brings home the childish and heavily fun energy to ‘Superhero HanuMan’ ashe just brings in the very catchy film music to the game. Nothing serious whatsoever and made in complete humour, the song is a catchy and fun anthem sung by and for children.

The video shows the film’s character played Teja who discovers that he has been infused with the strength of Lord Hanuman. Now that he carries the might of Bajrangbali, no hero or villain from any mainstream comic is his match.

Superman is not so super in front of him, Batman is the one who is now scared, Flash is only good enough to play cards with him, and he uses Wonder Woman’s lasso to light up his house.

No fancy suit, money, or anything like that, the ‘Superhero HanuMan’ uses Iron Man’s suit to iron his clothes, can quickly glue Thanos’ fingers, use Black Panther’s claws for a back massage, and uses Wolverine’s adamantium claws to chop vegetables.

Ridiculously self-aware, the video really captures and tickles the imagination of audiences, establishing that in front of Lord Hanuman, everybody pales.

An inventive director who brings fresh ideas and original, unique narratives to the table with Telugu films such as the investigative thriller ‘Kalki’ or the zombie comedy ‘Zombie Reddy,’ Prasanth Varma is now taking a shot at superhero films by blending in superhero action, which will be rooted in our cultural heritage and mythology.

Talking about the song, Prasanth Verma said: “The song ‘SuperHero Hanuman’ is a fun song and kids are going to love it. The song has been sung by a kid in all the languages.

“I hope the superhero anthem resonates with one and all and reminds us that we all have the power to inspire, uplift, and awaken the hero within us. I can assure you that all the family audiences are going to love this neat and clean family entertainer”, he added.

Actor Teja Sajja shared: “The superhero song is fun and the entire team has worked really hard to bring the entire song together. I hope that the kids love it.”

Releasing theatrically on January 12, 2024, ‘HanuMan’ is presented by RKD Studios, while Niranjan Reddy (PrimeShow Entertainment) is the producer of the film. Venkat Kumar Jetty is the Line Producer and Kushal Reddy is the associate producer.