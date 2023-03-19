scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Kareena Kapoor: Today no big or small, only good actors

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan said that the Hindi film industry has changed for good and is on the path of progress

By News Bureau
Kareena Kapoor: Today no big or small, only good actors
Kareena Kapoor _ pic courtesy instagram

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is currently enjoying the appreciation coming her way with the release of the latest season of her talk show ‘What Women Want’, said that the Hindi film industry has changed for good and is on the path of progress, adding the industry as a whole is moving away from the concept of big or small actors to good actors.

The actress, who has over the years portrayed many memorable roles such as Geet in ‘Jab We Met’, Pia in ‘3 Idiots’, Rasika in ‘Bajrang Bhaijaan’ and several others, told IANS: “Women in the industry today are so vocal and rightly so. The kind of brave choices that my fellow actresses have put up in terms of selections of scripts and roles, it’s really applause worthy.”

She said: “Today, there are no big or small actors, there are just good actors. A lot of lines have been blurred in the industry and outside of it and it shows the progress of our cinema. Things will only change for the better from here”.

Kareena’s new show ‘What Women Want’ is streaming on the YouTube channel of Mirchi Plus.

Pic. Sourcekareenakapoorkhan
Previous article
Follow the path to fitness that suits you: 'Kumkum Bhagya' star Madhurima Tuli
Next article
Scientists detect 1st evidence of volcanic activity on Venus
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Pankaj Advani beats Brijesh Damani to retain Asian Billiards title

Sports

Chelsea legend Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink conducts coaching clinic in Mumbai's Dharavi

Technology

Scientists detect 1st evidence of volcanic activity on Venus

Fashion and Lifestyle

Follow the path to fitness that suits you: 'Kumkum Bhagya' star Madhurima Tuli

Sports

Asian 20km Race Walking C'ships: Akshdeep clinches gold; Vikash, Paramjeet qualify for Paris Olympics

Sports

Football: Bengaluru to host 2023 SAFF Championship in June-July

News

Bhumi Pednekar refers to her co-star as 'jethani, here's why

News

Rahul Jain's new song 'Wo Din' will be all about love, friendship

Sports

2nd ODI: We didn't apply ourselves with the bat, says Rohit after India's 10-wicket thrashing

News

Liam Neeson reveals why he said no to playing James Bond because of his partner

Sports

2nd ODI: Starc's five-fer, fifties from Marsh, Travis Head power Australia to series-levelling win (ld)

News

Shalin Bhanot talks about playing a demon in 'Bekaboo'

Sports

APRC Asian Rally: India's Gaurav Gill aces Indian leg; Karna Kadur finishes third

Sports

Women's World Boxing C'ships: Nikhat, Manisha enter pre-quarters; Lovlina starts campaign on Monday

Sports

2nd ODI: Starc's five-fer, fifties from Marsh, Head power Australia to series-levelling victory

News

Willem Dafoe is open to return as Green Goblin in 'Spider-Man' universe

News

Ashutosh Rana reveals why Rajkummar Rao asked to be slapped

Sports

Women's World Boxing C'Ship: Nikhat Zareen outclasses Algerian pugilist to reach pre-quarters

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US