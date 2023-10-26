Shefali Shah, Jaideep Ahlawat rekindle sparks of old love amid dementia in ‘Three Of Us’ trailer

Director Avinash Arun’s film ‘Three Of Us’ has released a highly emotional trailer. Set against the beautiful backdrop of the Konkan region in Maharashtra, the trailer sees Shefali Shah’s character suffering from a degenerative brain disease which will soon lead to dementia, leading her to soon lose her memory. Wanting to relive her past before the inevitable happens, she travels with her husband to her old town.

Once she has reached, she meets her old lover played by Jaideep Ahlawat. As they relive their past and recall their fond memories, Shefali’s own character begins to become a bit distant from her husband.

A simple but bleak trailer features actress Shefali Shah and Jaideep Ahlawat, essay two lovers who rekindle an old romance as one suffers from dementia.

A courageous final journey into the past, the three people who are the centre of this drama slowly come face to face with the bleakness which follows the breaking of one’s mind.

Shefali, who plays the lead role elaborated on the film, said: “It’s a very delicate film that is made with all our heart and love. It’s so fragile you can only breathe in it and experience it. It’s a story of coming home, a story of hope, a love story between three people hinging on the fragility of one. It’s one of the most exquisite films I’ve been a part of and I can’t begin to explain how happy it makes me to share it with everyone.”

Jaideep, who plays the second lead, talking about the script said: “The script of ‘Three of Us’ is a masterful blend of heart and nostalgia. It’s an honour to be a part of this project, and I believe audiences will be deeply moved by the story.”

Swanand Kirkire, who essays a very significant role in the film of Shefali’s character’s husband, said: “The journey of ‘Three of Us’ beautifully portrays the power of our past in influencing our present and future. It’s a story that will touch your soul and make you reflect on your own connections.”

The film is produced by Sanjay Routray, Sarita Patil, and Dikssha Jyote Routray.

A story of introspection, rediscovery, exploration and harsh realities, ‘Three Of Us’ will release worldwide in theatres on November 3.