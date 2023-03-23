scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

T-Series ropes in Indian Youth Sensation, producer, composer, DJ Ravator

Asia’s largest music label, publisher and India’s largest film studio, T-Series is known for its keen ears for music and breaking

By Pooja Tiwari
T-Series ropes in Indian Youth Sensation, producer, composer, DJ Ravator
T-Series ropes in Indian Youth Sensation, producer, composer, DJ Ravator

Asia’s largest music label, publisher and India’s largest film studio, T-Series is known for its keen ears for music and breaking through the clutter to discover the potential in budding talents. The banner is committed in representing world-class artists not only in India but also internationally. Recently, the label has signed on multi-talented producer, composer and DJ ‘Ravator’ aka Harsh Singh. Popularly known amongst the youth, Ravator will now be a part of an enviable roster of artists that the label boasts.

Kick starting his journey with T-Series, Ravator is in for more hustle and more wins as he sets off to craft a fresh single ‘Adhoore Hum’, produced, composed and written by the multi-talented artist himself. Euphonic to the ears, the track is crooned by Gajendra Verma who has already made a special space in the listeners’ hearts with his soulful voice. The singer also rose to fame with a chartbuster song Tune Mere Jaana in 2008, and has been unstoppable ever since.

As someone who predominantly started out playing as a DJ in Delhi, Ravator has always been passionate about music and now a youth sensation! Someone whose music resonates with the young audiences, he hasn’t just performed through the lengths and breadth of the country but also done some dope collaborations with most popular international names like R3hab, Bassjackers, Diego Miranda amongst others.

Ecstatic about the collaboration, Ravator states, “For every artist, a recognition towards his work is utmost important and today I’ve achieved it. I truly feel blessed on collaborating with an esteemed and World’s largest music label T-Series. Having grown up listening to the songs by the label, to working with them is indeed a surreal feeling! I am very excited and looking forward to creating some magic with music along with T-Series.”

T-Series spokesperson comments, “Exploring music has always been our forte and has definitely opened up new opportunities for those who create it. It’s not only important for discovering newer talents but there’s a thin line in understanding where their potential lies like we did with Ravator. His understanding of music and adaptations are compelling that resonate with today’s youth. Collaborating with him we hope to bring audiences some record-breaking and chart-topping music.”

Previous article
97-yr-old Van Dyke sustains minor injuries after driving into a gate
Next article
Abdu Rozik’s team issues a statement on his fight with MC Stan
This May Also Interest You
News

Abdu Rozik’s team issues a statement on his fight with MC Stan

News

97-yr-old Van Dyke sustains minor injuries after driving into a gate

News

Ananya Panday plays lead in OTT series 'Call Me Bae', reveals Varun Dhawan

Fashion n Lifestyle

Karan Kundrra kisses Tejasswi Prakash during hot photoshoot

Sports

Skipper Rohit backs India's attacking approach with bat despite series loss to Australia

Sports

Miami Open: Andreescu battles past Raducanu in opener

Sports

World No. 1 Swiatek takes a break due to injury

Sports

New Mexico boss Cocca eyes attacking football

Health & Lifestyle

Lucknow reports highest Covid spike with 18 cases in a day

Health & Lifestyle

4 persons booked for killing Unani doctor in Lucknow

Health & Lifestyle

Tanzania records 60 cases of cholera in four regions

Health & Lifestyle

Kenya heightens surveillance after outbreak of Marburg in Tanzania

Health & Lifestyle

Assam's publicity blitzkrieg in Delhi to take Bihu to world stage

Health & Lifestyle

Germany's BioNTech to set up centre in Israel to develop medicine, vaccines for cancer

Sports

Hockey India Junior Men Zonal: Punjab beat Delhi

Sports

Four Indians confirm medals at IBA Women's World Boxing Championships (Ld)

Sports

3rd ODI: Adam Zampa, Ashton Agar help Australia beat India by 21 runs, take series 2-1 (Ld)

Sports

3rd ODI: Partnerships are crucial and we failed to do that today, says Rohit Sharma

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US