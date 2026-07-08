Elliot Page Brings Girlfriend Julia Shiplett To The Odyssey Premiere

Elliot Page and his girlfriend, Julia Shiplett, made a rare public appearance together at the world premiere of The Odyssey in London. The couple attended the event on Monday, July 6, at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square, where the cast and guests gathered to celebrate Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film.

Elliot walked the red carpet on his own and posed for photographers before heading inside the venue. Later during the event, he reunited with Julia, and the couple posed for pictures together. Julia later shared the photos on her Instagram account, giving fans a glimpse of their date night.

Along with the pictures, Julia added a humorous caption that read, “saw this charming little indie called the odyssey (maybe based off a book?? not sure) really loved it, you guys should try to find it if you can.”

The caption was written as a joke, as The Odyssey is expected to be one of the biggest film releases of the summer. Julia attended the premiere wearing an outfit by Khaite and completed her look with jewellery from Tiffany and Co.

Elliot Page And His Girlfriend Julia Shiplett_Pic Courtesy Instagram

Directed by Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey is a mythological action film that has been shot in different locations around the world using new IMAX film technology. The movie brings Homer’s famous epic poem to IMAX screens for the first time.

The story follows Odysseus, played by Matt Damon, the king of Ithaca, as he begins a difficult 10 year journey back home after the fall of Troy. The original story was written by the ancient Greek poet Homer around the 8th or 7th century BC and is considered one of the most important works in world literature.

The London premiere brought together several stars connected to the film, but Elliot Page and Julia Shiplett’s appearance together also attracted attention. Although Elliot walked the red carpet alone, the couple’s photos from inside the event offered fans a look at their evening together. Julia’s lighthearted Instagram caption and their rare public outing quickly became a talking point among fans following the premiere.