Sunday, December 17, 2023
InternationalFashion & Lifestyle

Selena Gomez makes out with new boyfriend Benny Blanco

By Agency News Desk
Selena Gomez, boyfriend, Benny Blanco _ pic courtesy news agency

Actress-singer Selena Gomez shared an intimate snap of her pair making out with her new boyfriend Benny Blanco. She took to social media to announce her new relationship with an adorable snap of her and her new man locking lips in New York.

In the last image in a carousel of memories from the Big Apple, the lovebirds looked enamoured with one another as Selena was seen laying on the music producer’s lap as she pulled him in closer for a kiss.

As per Report, the precious moment followed a series of other fun-filled times in the city including pictures of Selena enjoying a warm cup of joe, grabbing tea with her friends, taking in the skyline views, and of course watching ‘How I Met Your Mother’ from the comfort of her hotel bed. Selena captioned the Instagram post: “New York, my favourite moments with you this week.”

Fans took to the comments of the Only Murder in the Building star’s post gushing over the new couple and how happy Selena looks with him. One fan wrote: “Ekkkk I’m so happy for you. You deserve the world.” Another added: “love seeing you happy omgg you deserve all the happiness in this world and much more.” And a third wrote: “Last slide…. I’m IN! You’re glowing Xo.”

The new post comes as Selena has already been forced to defend her new man against haters. When the 31-year-old actress first shared snaps with Benny, some of her fans bashed the couple claiming that it was a “marketing plan” as they previously worked together with others taking jabs at his appearance.

