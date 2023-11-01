scorecardresearch
Akshara Singh’s new Bhojpuri Party Anthem ‘UP Bihar Lootane’ with T-Series is out now!

Akshara Singh is out with 'UP Bihar Lootane', a peppy and upbeat track that's set to dominate the music charts

By Pooja Tiwari
Bhojpuri sensation Akshara Singh is out with ‘UP Bihar Lootane’, a peppy and upbeat track that’s set to dominate the music charts. Produced by T-Series, this foot-tapping song is composed and penned by Ajit Mandal, with music by Arya Sharma. Featuring Akshara Singh and directed by Mudassar Khan, ‘UP Bihar Lootane’ promises to be an audio-visual delight for fans of Bhojpuri music and beyond.

The song’s catchy tune, vibrant visuals, and Akshara Singh’s electrifying performance promise to set the mood for an unforgettable party experience. This high-energy track showcases Akshara Singh in a never-before-seen avatar as she transforms into a sizzling cowgirl.

Akshara Singh, who has already won the hearts of the audience, shared her excitement about this latest release. Says Akshara, “I’m absolutely thrilled for fans to finally witness ‘UP Bihar Lootane,’ a track that’s all about having a great time and enjoying the moment to the fullest. It’s a complete dance song and I can’t wait for my fans to see the music video; it’s going to be a wild ride!”

Akshara Singh’s UP Bihar Lootane is out now on T-Series’ Hamaar Bhojpuri YouTube channel.

