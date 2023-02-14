scorecardresearch
Matteo Bocelli, Sukriti Kakar, Amaal Malik and Kunaal Vermaa team up on new single ‘I Miss You Amore’

Matteo Bocelli teams up with Indian superstars Sukriti Kakar, Prakriti Kakar, Amaal Mallik and Kunaal Vermaa on new single, “I Miss You Amore”

By Glamsham Editorial
Prakriti Kakar, Matteo Bocelli, Sukriti Kakar _ pic courtesy twitter

‘I Miss You Amore’ – a romantic new single from Matteo Bocelli, Sukriti Kakar, Prakriti Kakar, composer/producer Amaal Mallik and lyricist/producer Kunaal Vermaa – was released today. Together, they tell an evocative, universal tale of love, loss and regret with Matteo singing in English and twin sisters Sukriti and Prakriti singing in Hindi. Matteo wrote the song with Amaal Mallik, Shridhar Solanki and Kunaal Vermaa. Listen to ‘I Miss You Amore’. The official video was unveiled especially for the occasion of Valentine’s Day, February 14.

Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar, who are twin sisters, come from the world of Bollywood as does Amaal Mallik. All three artists have also earned acclaim for their non-film work, including their 2021 collaboration on a remix of Dua Lipa’s ‘Levitating’.

“The first time I heard the melody Amaal had created I knew we were going to make something really special,” recalls Matteo Bocelli. “It’s been such an honour to work with Sukriti and Prakriti, who’ve introduced me to so much incredible Indian culture I’d never experienced before, and I’m overwhelmed by the support I’ve received from India. There’s been so much interest in this project and, after what feels like forever, everyone finally gets to hear it.

“We are extremely excited for the special Valentine’s Day gift for our fans. I Miss You Amore is a beautiful rendition of love and its relatable, engaging & a beautiful soulful track for you to enjoy. We absolutely enjoyed the entire process of the song creation, especially with such talented artists Matteo Bocelli, Amaal and Kunaal who are a delight to work with and we are glad to be associated for such an amazing song. Universal Music India have always given us creative freedom, and this is one such attempt to bring something new to our fans,” shared Sukriti and Prakriti.

Amaal Malik said, “I’m ecstatic to be collaborating with a group of such talented artists – Matteo, Kunaal, Sukriti and Prakriti. This song’s composition was a true joy for me…. It was truly special to be creating ‘I Miss You Amore’ along with the young and very gifted musician, Italian music royalty Matteo Bocelli. I’m glad we had the supreme power in our corner that night when the melody was created simultaneously here in India and Italy.”

He added, “Kunaal Vermaa and I are coming together yet again and whenever that happens people have a lotta expectations and I’m happy to state that this song’s lyrics, the pristine and heartfelt rendition by Matteo, Sukriti and Prakriti and the simplicity of the melody is gonna beautifully break a lot of hearts. The girls and I are coming together post our last song together, which too was a global collaboration with Dua Lipa, and yet again we three are taking Indian Music to the world. This is our heartfelt gift our fan clubs of #Amaalians & #Supratics and there couldn’t have been a better gift for them this Valentine’s Day than THIS song.”

Matteo Bocelli began learning piano at age six. At 18, he made his stage debut, singing Verdi at the Rome Colosseum. Much of the world first heard Matteo’s mellifluous vocals and textured piano playing on 2018’s “Fall on Me,” the English/Italian duet he co-wrote for Andrea Bocelli’s chart-topping Sì album. The song, which went on to soundtrack Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, has attained over 300 million combined global streams. He and his sister Virginia Bocelli recently joined their father on Andrea’s U.S. arena tour in support of their 2022 album A Family Christmas, which achieved No. 1 status around the globe.

Pic. Sourcebocelli_matteo
