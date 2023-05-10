scorecardresearch
'Rista Rista' starring Mohsin Khan, Divya Agarwal is a romantic, peppy track

Stebin Ben has released a new song 'Rista Rista', the music video of which features television actors Mohsin Khan and Divya Agarwal in the lead roles.

Playback singer Stebin Ben has released a new song ‘Rista Rista’, the music video of which features television actors Mohsin Khan and Divya Agarwal in the lead roles.

Composed by the talented Gourav Dasgupta, the track is a peppy, romantic track and has catchy beats and a soulful melody. The lyrics of the song have been penned by Shelle of ‘Manmarziyaan’ fame.

Talking about the song, Ben said, “It was an amazing experience singing ‘Rista Rista’. The song is catchy, romantic and soulful. I am grateful to Saregama Music and the entire team for giving me the opportunity to be a part of this project.”

Khan and Agarwal, who feature in the song, launched the song in an old age home as per the theme of the track.

Khan said, “I am excited to be a part of ‘Rista Rista’. The song has a beautiful melody that is sure to get you grooving. It was an amazing experience shooting for the music video, and I hope the audience enjoys listening to the song as much as we enjoyed making it.”

Talking about his experience composing the song, Dasgupta said, “It was an absolute pleasure working on ‘Rista Rista’. The song has a beautiful melody that captures the essence of romance. I am thrilled to be a part of this project, and I hope the audience enjoys listening to the song as much as I enjoyed composing it.”

‘Rista Rista’ is available to stream on Saregama Music’s official YouTube channel.

