‘Strong emotion for roots, parents, heritage’: Neha Bhasin turns bride for 'Din Shagna’

Singer Neha Bhasin, who is known for her songs ‘Dhunki’, ‘Jag Ghoomeya’, ‘Heeriye’ among many others, has released her new track ‘Din Shagna’ on Thursday, which is a soulful Punjabi wedding track.

The three minute 43 second video is a mesmerising wedding song, featuring Neha in the avatar of a bride. She looks beautiful in a green and pink heavily embroidered lehenga, with matching jewellery. Her hair is left open with pink streaks.

The video shows the feeling of a bride that one goes through before her wedding. Neha as a bride can be seen going through the family pictures, and some childhood memories.

Talking about the song, Neha said: “Din Shagna is not a song but a very strong emotion for me, my roots, my love for my parents, and my heritage.”

“The idea behind ‘Din Shagna’ started with the jitters, the bittersweet feeling of leaving a home behind to start a new one. On the eve of her wedding, every woman feels the tug of joy mixed with nostalgia,” she shared.

Neha further said: “I wanted to walk down memory lane and take you down your memory lane before the aisle. Every detail is to invoke love, beauty and gratitude for the life we were lovingly given by our parents.”

“Din Shagna for me is a song of celebration. May this song find you the same joy and love that we feel. Sameer’s acoustic and choral production of the song is drenched in that shaadi waali feeling with Shenai sure to bring a tear to every eye,” she added.