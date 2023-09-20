‘Hostel Daze 4’ to see the gang entering the final year of college

The upcoming last chapter of the popular youth comedy drama ‘Hostel Daze’, will see the viewers’ favourite gang of Akanksha, Chirag, Rupesh, Jatin Kishore, Nabomita, and Ankit entering the final year of college and gearing up for the ‘real world’.

The streaming show has had a successful run for three seasons and is returning with its 4th and final season. It follows the journey of six college buddies portrayed by Ahsaas Channa, Luv Vispute, Shubham Gaur, Nikhil Vijay, Ayushi Gupta, and Utsav Sarkar.

The show has evolved from four young and vulnerable roommates developing a strong friendship to a group of six. ‘Hostel Daze’ is filled to the brim with the craziness, conflicts, and even disasters that are a part of hostel life, demonstrating the challenges that every student who lives in a hostel must overcome. With a unique sense of humour that makes it a highly engaging binge watch.

The show has been created by TVF and directed by Abhinav Anand. ‘Hostel Daze’ season 4 will premiere on Prime Video September 27.