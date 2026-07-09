Lock Upp Gets More Intense as Riyaz Aly Uses Special Power Against Sunita Ahuja

The latest episode of Lock Upp gave viewers another exciting twist as popular social media star Riyaz Aly was handed a special power that forced him to make a difficult decision. The unexpected task tested his strategy, his relationships inside the house and his ability to think about the bigger picture. His final choice not only changed the game but also became one of the most talked about moments of the episode.

During the task, the makers gave Riyaz two options. He could keep all the contestants who were already safe protected, or he could nominate one of those safe contestants and put them in danger. If he chose the second option, the entire house would receive ₹50,000. The challenge was not just about money. It was also about balancing personal equations with the overall benefit of everyone living in the house. Riyaz knew that whatever decision he made could affect his relationships and influence the future of the competition.

After taking some time to think, Riyaz decided to use his special power for the benefit of the entire house. He nominated Sunita Ahuja, even though she was already safe, which put her at risk of elimination. In return, the contestants received ₹50,000. His decision immediately became the biggest talking point in the house, as it showed he was willing to make a tough move if it helped everyone. The moment also proved that every task in Lock Upp can completely change the direction of the game.

Interestingly, Sunita Ahuja handled the situation with maturity. Instead of getting upset or arguing with Riyaz, she accepted his decision calmly and understood that it was part of the game. Her reaction earned appreciation because reality shows often see contestants getting into heated arguments over similar situations. By taking the decision sportingly, she showed that she respected the competitive nature of the show and understood that difficult choices are sometimes necessary.

As Lock Upp moves forward, the competition is becoming tougher with every passing episode. Contestants are being pushed to make decisions that test their emotions, friendships and gameplay. Riyaz Aly’s latest move has added a fresh layer of strategy to the competition and reminded everyone that even a single decision can change the fate of multiple contestants. With unexpected twists becoming a regular part of the show, viewers can expect more dramatic moments, surprising alliances and game changing decisions in the episodes ahead. The latest task has once again proved that in Lock Upp, every choice comes with consequences, making the race to stay in the game even more exciting.