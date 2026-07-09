Swapnasundari Trailer Unveils a Sweet Love Story With a Surprise Twist

The makers of the upcoming Marathi film Swapnasundari have finally released its much awaited trailer, giving audiences a glimpse of a heartwarming love story filled with family emotions, comedy and an unexpected twist. Over the past few weeks, the film has been creating buzz because of its unique storyline. Its songs have already received a positive response from viewers, while the teaser left many people curious about what the film has in store. Now, the trailer has added even more excitement ahead of the movie’s release.

The story follows Raghav, a young man whose parents are trying their best to find him the perfect bride. However, Raghav has a very clear picture of his dream life partner and is not easily impressed. Even after meeting several potential matches, he fails to find someone who truly connects with him. His life changes when he meets Mansi. Her simple nature, kind personality and innocence make Raghav believe that he has finally found the woman of his dreams. The trailer beautifully captures the beginning of their love story with sweet romantic moments, light hearted family scenes and plenty of entertaining comedy that makes the film look like a complete family entertainer.

Just when everything seems to be going perfectly, the story suddenly takes an unexpected turn. Towards the end of the trailer, Mansi tells Raghav, “I have a surprise.” That one line has become the biggest talking point among viewers. What is the surprise? Will it bring the couple closer or create problems in their relationship? Will Raghav and Mansi finally get married or will their love story take a completely different direction? The trailer does not reveal the answers, leaving audiences eager to watch the film on the big screen.

Director Akshay Jaisingrao Shinde says Swapnasundari begins with the idea of searching for the perfect life partner but gradually explores the true meaning of relationships, love and marriage. According to him, the trailer only offers a small glimpse of the story, while the biggest surprises have been kept hidden for the audience. He believes the mystery behind Mansi’s final dialogue is one of the film’s most important moments and should be experienced in theatres.

Produced by Satish Mahadev Gejage and directed by Akshay Jaisingrao Shinde, Swapnasundari is a family entertainer that looks at marriage, relationships and the search for the right partner in a fun and emotional way. The story, screenplay and direction have all been handled by Shinde, while Darshana Satish Gejage and Nilesh Suresh Agrawal serve as co producers. The film is all set to hit theatres on July 24 and promises a mix of romance, laughter, emotions and surprises for audiences of all ages.