Rubina Dilaik looks drop-dead gorgeous in a multicolored outfit

Popular diva Rubina Dilaik has been the talk of the town owing to her acting prowess and exceptional fashion sense.

Popular diva Rubina Dilaik has been the talk of the town owing to her acting prowess and exceptional fashion sense. Making her fans’ jaws drop her fans is just what Rubina loves to do every day.

This time the diva chose a co-ord for her photoshoot, and her new pictures are definitely a treat to her fans’ eye. There have been several times when Rubina took the internet by storm by sharing jaw-dropping pictures on her social media handle.

Rubina looks drop-dead gorgeous in a multicolored outfit. She chose strapless multicolored blouse and paired colorful bottoms with it. Rubina chose golden bracelets and earrings to don along with her outfit. Her hair is styled open, which also has a high puff. Her outfit is a sheer gem and she looks nothing less than a diva. Sharing these snaps on her Instagram handle, Rubina wrote, “#throwbackthursday.”

Check out Rubina Dilaik looks drop-dead gorgeous in a multicolored outfit below:

