scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Arjun Bijlani celebrates 20 yrs of togetherness with his wife Neha Swami

Arjun Bijlani, last seen in 'Splitsvilla X4', is celebrating 20 years of togetherness with his wife, Neha Swami, They got married on May 20, 2013,

By News Bureau

Actor Arjun Bijlani, who was last seen in ‘Splitsvilla X4’, is celebrating 20 years of togetherness with his wife, Neha Swami. The couple got married on May 20, 2013, however, they met each other 20 years back.

Recalling his first meeting with his wife, the actor said: “I met her 20 yrs ago at a hotel where I had gone with a friend. Her simplicity appealed to me and eventually, we started dating.”

The actor shared a picture of him with his wife and wrote in the caption: “Happy 20!! (heart emoji).”

Arjun is a successful actor and he always tries to balance his personal and professional life perfectly. He is an absolute family man.

He added: “Life is good and it’s all about loving your family. I love to spend quality time with my wife and son. Twenty years of togetherness is a very good Feeling. My wife completely completes me totally.”

On the work front, Arjun has been part of a number of TV shows like ‘Left Right Left’, ‘Miley Jab Hum Tum’, ‘Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi’, ‘Naagin’, ‘Kavach’, among others. Recently, he made a special appearance in ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’ and will be seen in a special appearance in ‘Rocky and Rani Ki Prem Kahani’.

Previous article
Sonali Kulkarni apologises over 'Indian girls are lazy' remark
Next article
Women's World Boxing C'Ship: Nikhat Zareen outclasses Algerian pugilist to reach pre-quarters
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Asian Kho Kho: Assam girl Ranjana Sarania picked in Indian team; Akshay Bhangare to lead boys Team

Sports

Pankaj Advani beats Brijesh Damani to retain Asian Billiards title

Sports

Chelsea legend Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink conducts coaching clinic in Mumbai's Dharavi

Technology

Scientists detect 1st evidence of volcanic activity on Venus

News

Kareena Kapoor: Today no big or small, only good actors

Fashion and Lifestyle

Follow the path to fitness that suits you: 'Kumkum Bhagya' star Madhurima Tuli

Sports

Asian 20km Race Walking C'ships: Akshdeep clinches gold; Vikash, Paramjeet qualify for Paris Olympics

Sports

Football: Bengaluru to host 2023 SAFF Championship in June-July

News

Bhumi Pednekar refers to her co-star as 'jethani, here's why

News

Rahul Jain's new song 'Wo Din' will be all about love, friendship

Sports

2nd ODI: We didn't apply ourselves with the bat, says Rohit after India's 10-wicket thrashing

News

Liam Neeson reveals why he said no to playing James Bond because of his partner

Sports

2nd ODI: Starc's five-fer, fifties from Marsh, Travis Head power Australia to series-levelling win (ld)

News

Shalin Bhanot talks about playing a demon in 'Bekaboo'

Sports

APRC Asian Rally: India's Gaurav Gill aces Indian leg; Karna Kadur finishes third

Sports

Women's World Boxing C'ships: Nikhat, Manisha enter pre-quarters; Lovlina starts campaign on Monday

Sports

2nd ODI: Starc's five-fer, fifties from Marsh, Head power Australia to series-levelling victory

News

Willem Dafoe is open to return as Green Goblin in 'Spider-Man' universe

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US