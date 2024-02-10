HomeTVNews

Kriti Sanon: I couldn't take my eyes off Manisha Rani

Kriti Sanon was left astonished by the performance of 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' contestant Manisha Rani on the song 'Bekhayali'.

Actress Kriti Sanon was left astonished by the performance of ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ contestant Manisha Rani on the song ‘Bekhayali’, saying she couldn’t take her eyes off the latter, adding it made her experience so many emotions. On the ‘Love Special’ episode, the dance reality show witnessed the presence of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti, who came to promote their film ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’.

Manisha delivered an interesting performance to the song ‘Bekhayali’, from the film ‘Kabir Singh’, along with choreographer Ashutosh Pawar. Manisha and Ashutosh depicted the journey of a woman’s emotional turmoil, delving into the psyche of a heartbroken soul.

Kriti said: “Manisha when you were talking before the act, I really hadn’t expected such intensity to come from someone as endearing, talkative, and bubbly as you. It was a complete surprise for me. I think that you’re not just a dancer; you’re a very good actor too.”

“For any actor or artist, I think these qualities are very important– being able to captivate the audience and evoke emotions. I felt both things. I couldn’t take my eyes off you. Manisha, you made me experience so many emotions in this one act,” she added.

Astonished by the act, Shahid said: “I really enjoyed your performance. Manisha is truly gifted. While she was talking, I found her to be very quirky, which might be the reason she’s on the show, but you proved you are here based on your dancing qualities. Firstly, I felt that you were fully committed throughout your performance, giving it your all.”

“It looked like you had rehearsed extensively, and I really appreciate your performance. Your eye contact was particularly impressive, as sometimes in live performances, the body is more visible from a distance while the face and eyes are not as noticeable. I believe you have a bright future ahead. There is a strong passion within you, and I can see your commitment,” added Shahid.

‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ airs on Sony.

