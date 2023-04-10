scorecardresearch
Rupali Ganguly feels ‘Anupamaa’ plays a big cultural role

Rupali Ganguly says that her show, Anupamaa, created by Rajan Shahi, has created quite a movement in the country.

By Editorial Desk
Rupali Ganguly with Rajan Shahi of Anupamaa

The actress says that women have learnt to stand up for themselves because of the show.

“Anupama plays a big cultural role in this country because there have been so many women who come and say that they have learnt self-love. This is a very big thing because we are just faces but the man who created the show is Rajan Shahi. This is his vision and his confidence that he brought a 42-year-old woman on the screen. He brought a show called Anupama through her. He brought the story of a housewife who was very frustrated with her in laws, husband, and children. To bring this story at this time, Rajan ji took a very big risk,” she says.

She adds, “There are things that we have spoken like we should not bargain with small vendors and I think that clip went viral. Then in a way ordination, culture, the importance of worship is told through this show, so all this is a work of Rajan ji.”

Also Rupali touched the feet of Rajan Shahi out of gratitude at the recent birthday celebration on the set. It is a rare gesture by an actress for the top producer in India.

