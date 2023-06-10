scorecardresearch
From road to rage, the musical journey of a Kashmiri singer

By Agency News Desk

<br>Alif became a household name in Kashmir for hits like ‘Ride Home’ that won him the best folk song at Indian Independent Music Awards (IIMA).

He is now on a roll with his next track, which is streaming on YouTube.

‘Fitna Fitoor’ delves into the profound theme of resilience and the human journey towards self-discovery amid chaos and uncertainty.

The song encapsulates the notion that true strength lies in holding onto belief, and waiting for the light to break through the darkness.

It metaphorically portrays humanity being tossed in a turbulent sea, oscillating between weaker moments and strong moments, creating and destroying, and then finally being reborn as an all-new being.

Through its captivating lyrics and evocative melodies, ‘Fitna Fitoor’ explores the inherent struggles and the relentless pursuit to overcome obstacles, showcasing the indomitable spirit of the human soul.

In a world filled with chaos and madness, this powerful composition encourages listeners to find their own paths to triumph, to persevere, and to be reborn as their new selves.

Beautifully shot with surreal imagery and featuring Alif himself, the song showcases his grasp over a unique style of fusion that brings together poignant contemporary poetry and free-spirited instrumentation.

Alif started his musical journey in 2008, and went on to win an award at the Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival 2018 for the single ‘Lalnawath’, and the IRAA Awards for the track ‘Like a Sufi’.

He also teaches songwriting and Urdu poetry at Pune’s Symbiosis College of Arts and Commerce and is a co-founder of ‘Muzi Club’, a company offering music training services. He is an adept storyteller who also conceptualises and directs videos for himself and others.

Alif’s Kashmiri poem ‘Korkun’ was published by Seagull in their anthology ‘Reclaiming Plurality Amid Hatred’.

He said that ‘Fitna Fitoor’ is both a documentation of lived experiences and an articulation of bigger social realities.

"I believe that any medium has the potential to become the purveyor of a meaningful idea or thought. Fitna Fitoor is also a dialogue with the self and the world and is about the search for the light that is within and around but which escapes unnoticed as we thrash around, looking for something nameless," he said.

Alif recently made a powerful impact with an episode in Coke Studio Bharat. He will also be featuring in Season 2 of the Amazon Prime Series ‘Made in Heaven’.

–IANS

