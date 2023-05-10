Man held for selling fake injections to cancer patients

Gurugram, May 10 (IANS) A joint team of Haryana Chief Minister’s flying squad and Drug Department arrested a man from Sector-62 in Noida on Wednesday for selling fake injections to cancer patients in Gurugram.

In connection with the case, the team had already nabbed Sandeep Bhui Motiur on April 21 while Rehman Ansari surrendered before the drug department. Motiur Rahman Ansari, a kingpin of this entire racket, has also been arrested. All the culprits are currently behind the bar.

The officials said following a disclosure of Sandeep, they nabbed Kanishk Rajkumar on Wednesday from Noida.

“During questioning, the arrested accused Sandeep disclosed that he scored the fake 40 injections four times from Kanishk. The accused will be produced before a local court on Wednesday to know the whereabouts of the other involved person,” said Inderjeet Singh Yadav, DSP, Chief Minister flying squad.

Earlier on April 21, the team received information from secret sources that a fake cancer injection would be supplied to a cancer patient in Sector 52 Gurugram for Rs 2.5 lakh.

When the team reached the spot, the information was found to be correct and Sandeep Bhui, a native of Kolkata West Bengal, was arrested with a Defibrotide (fake) injection used in cancer treatment, the officials said.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other sections of the Copyright and Trademark Act 1957.

The officials said that the case is very serious because these are fake medicines and selling them to cancer patients could cause danger to life. Further investigations into the matter are underway.

