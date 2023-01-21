scorecardresearch
Bangladesh give call-up to four U19 players for Women's T20 World Cup squad

By News Bureau

Dhaka, Jan 21 (IANS) Bangladesh have given a call-up to four players, who are currently playing in the inaugural edition of U19 Women’s T20 World Cup, in the squad for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023, to be held in South Africa from February 10-26.

Wicketkeeper-batter Nigar Sultana Joty captains the 15-strong squad, which includes Shorna Akter, Marufa Akter, Dilara Akter and Disha Biswas. The four players are currently playing for Bangladesh in the Super Sixes stage of the U19 Women’s T20 World Cup happening in South Africa.

Marufa and Disha are a pair of fast bowlers who have caused plenty of problems for the top-order in the tournament while Shorna and Dilara are attacking batters, with the former more proficient in finding gaps and can keep the scoreboard moving.

The rest of the Bangladesh team will leave Dhaka for Cape Town on January 23 for a pre-event practice camp and two practice matches against Ireland, before playing two warm-up matches against Pakistan (February 6 in Cape Town) and India (February 8 in Stellenbosch).

Bangladesh’s first game in the main tournament is scheduled for February 12 against Sri Lanka in Newlands, Cape Town. Their other matches in Group A are against defending champions Australia on February 14 in Gqeberha, followed by New Zealand and South Africa on February 17 and 21 respectively in Cape Town.

Bangladesh squad: Nigar Sultana Joty (Captain), Marufa Akter, Dilara Akter, Fahima Khatun, Salma Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Shamima Sultana, Rumana Ahmed, Lata Mondol, Shorna Akter, Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Ritu Moni, Disha Biswas, Sobhana Mostary.

Stand-by players- Rabeya, Sanjida Akther Maghla, Fargana Hoque Pinky, Sharmin Akter Supta

–IANS

nr/cs

IDCA Tri-Nation ODI for deaf with teams from Bangladesh, Nepal to be held in Kolkata from April 28
Adaa Khan on being part of Naagin
