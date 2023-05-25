scorecardresearch
Bengaluru FC part ways with winger Udanta Singh

Indian Super League (ISL) side Bengaluru FC on Thursday confirmed the departure of winger Udanta Singh, who leaves the club after nine years

New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) Indian Super League (ISL) side Bengaluru FC on Thursday confirmed the departure of winger Udanta Singh, who leaves the club after nine years. Singh represented the Blues for six ISL seasons since the 2017-18 campaign, making 108 appearances while registering 11 goals and 15 assists during his time with the Blues.

“Struggling for words, so we’re keeping this simple. Thank you for the memories, Flash. You will be missed!,” said Bengaluru FC in a tweet.

One of the fastest players in India, Singh is a product of the prestigious Tata Football Academy. The Manipur winger signed for Bengaluru FC in 2014 and won many trophies during his time with the Blues including the ISL, I-League, Federation Cup, Durand Cup and the Super Cup title.

He was also an important part of the BFC squad that reached the final of the AFC Cup in 2016.

Singh had a breakthrough ISL season during the 2017-18 campaign, playing an important role in Bengaluru FC’s run to the final. He contributed a goal and seven assists that campaign, which was the joint-highest assist tally that season. The winger produced five goals and three assists the following season, taking his game up a notch as Bengaluru FC lifted the ISL trophy.

However, the Manipur-born player has struggled to maintain consistency since then. Singh netted just five goals in the last four Hero ISL seasons, dropping down the pecking order. However, he established himself as a fan favourite among the BFC faithful and leaves the club having won six titles.

