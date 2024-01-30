Nagesh Trophy: Karnataka, Odisha, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh register wins in Super 8 stage

Nagpur, Jan 30 (IANS) Teams from Karnataka, Odisha, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh registered wins on Tuesday in the Super 8 stage of the ongoing Nagesh Trophy – Men’s National T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind 2023-24 here.

All the winning teams are currently leading the points table in their respective Groups.

In the opening match on Day 2, Karnataka beat Rajasthan by 89 runs. Put into bat first, Karnataka posted a mammoth 267/5 in the allotted 20 overs. Prakash Jyaramaiah and Sunil Ramesh both scored centuries. In reply, Rajasthan could manage only 178/4 in 20 overs. Prakash Jyaramaiah was adjudged the player of the match.

In the other morning encounter, Odisha beat Delhi by 17 runs. Batting first, Odisha scored 185/6 and then restricted Delhi to 168/8. Pankaj Bhue of Odisha scored the highest 85 in 59 balls and was adjudged the player of the match.

In the afternoon matches, Andhra Pradesh defeated Telangana by eight wickets. T. Durga Rao was adjudged player of the match. Gujarat drubbed Uttar Pradesh by seven wickets. Dinesh Rathva was adjudged the player of the match. In Group A, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh have won both their matches while Delhi and Telangana have lost the two games.

In Group B, Karnataka and Gujarat won both their matches while Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh lost their two games. The semifinal slots have been almost booked but all eight teams will meet again on Day 3 on Wednesday.

Cricket Association for the Blind in India, Cricket Association for the Blind in Vidarbha and Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled are organising the Super 8 Matches at Nagpur.

The Super 8 stage league matches will be played on the first three days and the semifinals will be played on February 1. The final of the mega event will take place on February 2. Odisha, Telangana, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka are the eight teams that are competing in the Super 8 stage.

Nagesh Trophy was launched in the memory of Late SP Nagesh, Founder President, Cricket Association for the Blind in India and Founder Trustee, Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled. The launch of the tournament brought together the entire blind cricket community into one huge platform, by creating a milestone in blind cricket history.

–IANS/bsk/