scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodBox Office

'Pathaan' first Hindi film to make $100 mn without China release

Continuing its powerhouse run at worldwide turnstiles, Shah Rukh Khan's espionage actioner 'Pathaan' has topped the global box office century mark

By News Bureau

Continuing its powerhouse run at worldwide turnstiles, Shah Rukh Khan’s espionage actioner ‘Pathaan’ has topped the global box office century mark (that is, in million dollars), getting there in 12 days on Sunday, reports ‘Deadline’. And now with its earnings going up to $103.6 million through Monday, it is the first Bollywood movie to reach the $100-million milestone without a China release, ‘Deadline’ adds.

The split sits at Rs 526 gross crore ($64.2 million) in India and $39.4 million from overseas markets through Monday. Already, the Siddharth Anand-directed movie is the biggest Bollywood movie ever globally in the original Hindi language.

This is where, according to ‘Deadline’, it gets slightly confusing in terms of the records posted. Aamir Khan-starrers ‘Dangal’ and ‘Secret Superstar’, both Bollywood titles, remain ahead of ‘Pathaan’ worldwide, but that includes more than $100 million each from China, where the movies were dubbed for local audiences.

Similarly, ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, which features Salman Khan, who also appears in ‘Pathaan’, is still ahead globally, having had a dubbed China release. There is no word yet on a China window for ‘Pathaan’.

In India, notes ‘Deadline’, where box office earnings are measured in both gross and net figures, ‘Pathaan’ maker Yash Raj Films reports that the film’s Rs 438.5 crore net takings on Monday surpassed the net of the Hindi-dubbed version of the Yash-starrer ‘KGF 2’ (it was originally in the Kannada language).

Next ahead of ‘Pathaan’ on a net basis is S.S. Rajamouli’s ‘Baahubali 2’ with a Rs 510-crore ($61.7 million) lifetime collection in Hindi (the film was originally in Telugu).

Whichever way you slice it, as ‘Deadline’ puts it, ‘Pathaan’ is having an incredible ride.

Previous article
Just 960 IIT graduates received Rs 50 lakh and above annual pay in 2022
Next article
David Gilmour's wife calls Roger Waters 'Putin apologist', 'misogynist', 'thief'
This May Also Interest You
News

NH Studioz acquires Vijay Sethupathi starrer ‘Michael’

News

Mrunal Thakur sports a new grunge glam look

News

An official biography of actress Sridevi – ‘Sridevi – The Life of a Legend’ in works

Theatre

MY WIFE’s 8th VACHAN a new Hindi comedy play premiers on 12th February 2023

News

Dhanush’s Telugu-Tamil bilingual ‘Sir/Vaathi’ trailer out

News

Jagjit Singh gave back to ghazal its popular voice

Review

Movie Review | The Fabelmans: A biographical family drama

Technology

ISRO conducts initial trials of human space mission crew module recovery

News

Iulia Vantur trained under 'Mission Impossible' stunt director for latest single

Health & Lifestyle

Consider expeditiously NGO's plea to co-host Chhatrapati Shivaji event: Delhi HC to ASI

Health & Lifestyle

Surrogacy Act hold no woman shall act as surrogate by providing her own gametes, SC told

Technology

NASA reveals 2 instruments to measure earth-directed energy from sun

News

Fawad, Sanam-starrer 'Barzakh' to premiere at Series Mania Fest

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC takes on record RGCI's stand to provide free treatment to poor patients in OPD, IPD

Technology

MSI launches new line-up of laptops in India

Technology

Digital lending apps issue clarifications after Centre's ban on loan apps

Technology

Zypp Electric raises $25 mn led by Gogoro, to expand EV fleet to 2 lakh

News

Sidharth, Kiara make first public appearance as man and wife after wedding

News

Yami Gautam met real life crime journos during ‘Lost’ shoot

News

Pallavi Joshi on 'The Vaccine War': Science thriller is a new genre, we decided to accept the challenge

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US