Arjun Kapoor's mantra is 'Life is short, make your weekends long'

Arjun Kapoor took to social media and shared a photo dump giving us a glimpse of his long weekend

Actor Arjun Kapoor took to social media and shared a photo dump giving us a glimpse of his long weekend. Taking to Instagram, Arjun dropped a string of photos, wherein we can see Arjun, who is shirtless enjoying his meal, while he watches something on the screen.

The second picture shows him enjoying a swim in the pool, another photo shows the image of his lunch which is pasta.

Another photo shows him scrolling through his phone. He is wearing an olive green shirt, paired with black joggers and sunglasses.

There is also a cute picture of a dog, sunset, and Arjun working out in the gym.

He captioned the post as: “Life is short, make your weekends long… #longweekend #mood #photodump”.

The post is liked by Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Tara Sutaria, and Ayushmann Khurrana.

Rhea Kapoor dropped a red heart emoji in the comment section, while Dino Morea said “Okay”. Amit Sadh commented, “Peaceful and gentleman!!” Armaan Malik wrote, “vibes”. Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav dropped a fire emoji. Abhimanyu Dasani said, ” Fresh”.

On the film front, Arjun was last seen in action thriller film ‘Kuttey’, directed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj.

He will be next seen in ‘The Lady Killer’, which is a noir thriller film, also starring Bhumi Pednekar.

Arjun also has ‘Meri Patni Ka Remake’ in the pipeline.

